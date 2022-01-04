Music superstar, Burna Boy discovers a young musician, Hyzah and they share a heartwarming time together

Hyzah held Burna Boy's leg in the emotional video that went viral on social media as the youngster appreciated the superstar

The African Giant also gave Hyzah $3,000 (N1.7 million) and entered the studio with him to listen to his freestyles

Burna Boy and Hyzah met recently and the young singer gave maximum respect to the African Giant in a heartwarming video that went viral on the internet.

Hyzah upon sighting Burna Boy prostrated for him and held one of his legs in appreciation of meeting one of his mentors.

Burna Boy gave Hyzah $3,000 (N1.7million) and joined him in the studio to listen to his freestyle.

Hyzah flaunted the cash on social media and appreciated the music star for the show of love towards him:

Watch the emotional moment Hyzah met with Odogwu below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Burna Boy meeting Hyzah, most of them commended him and his raw talent, saying grace worked for him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Bigbaebiii:

"Omo. Your time is your time. Hold on to that leg today."

Iamjudenj:

"You sef don run collect your own share for Advert! Chai!."

Fashiondoctor19:

"3k that's very generous. Odogwu."

Major11972021:

"The boy is too talented."

Ogastreet:

"Use the money promote, congratulations."

Iam_ziggy1:

"Grace na this guy drake post last year."

Hhat.hokage:

"See natural voice . Na to sign am."

Iam_4chune16:

"God when me sef go go viral naaaaaa."

I_am_praise_james:

"2022 Don favor am god when be my own."

