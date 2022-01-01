Reality TV star, Omashola, proposed to his girlfriend underwater in a large pool that had fish swimming by

Many Nigerians who saw the video praised the initiative as some wondered if they were not scared about the environment

There were people who asked what would happen if the lady by chance refused his marriage proposal

BBNaija star, Omashola, has raised the bar when it comes to marriage proposals. In a video shared on Instagram, he revealed how he asked his girlfriend to marry him.

In the clip, they were both underwater with masks on. He called the attention of the lover and the lady turned.

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions to the proposal. Photo source: @sholzy23

He proposed like a gentleman

Omashola went down on a knee and proposed to the lady who appeared to be excited despite being in the water.

Captioning the video, he said:

"2021 has a lot of secrets but my biggest highlight was when she said YES and the rest is history. Please don’t ask me what happened. Happy New Year."

glennmena said:

"I love when it’s something new and different. If to say she say no, na to release one small baby shark make she take calm down first."

heskay__ said:

"Imagine say ring drop and fish swallow am."

waeward said:

"So na inside water you go propose wow."

brownshugar12 said:

"Waoh this is super beautiful. I love this. Congratulations."

precious_abimilola said:

"Goddd I’m smiling here, this is too sweet."

itsokpwill

"Lmao, why see no go say yes for this place."

iam__marva said:

"If she had say no na to give her water drink ooo."

lewisekene said:

"Wish you both success, and happy New year in advance."

Omashola's fans worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Omashola finally shared more details on the viral video of him that left many of his fans worried.

A clip recently made the rounds online of Omashola dressed in rags and looking homeless on the streets after it was shared by his co-star, Ike Onyeama.

The clip was also released shortly after Omashola shared a disturbing post of himself on Instagram and then deactivated his page.

