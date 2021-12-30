Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale stirred the internet after he launched a one-man attack on Nigerian singers over how successful they are

Despite the posts and call-outs, Ghananian stars have refused to associate with Shatta Wale's mess

Wizkid was recently in Ghana for a concert and one of the singing duo, R2bees introduced him on stage and preached love instead

Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, is definitely on his own with the one-man fight he has started against Nigerian singers.

Despite the fact that in one of his rants, Wale advised people to shun singers from Nigeria, his colleagues have looked the other way.

R2bees singers say they see no difference between Nigerian and Ghanaian singers Photo credit: @r2beesmusic/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid was in Ghana recently and he performed to the excitement of the crowd. The highlight of the moment was the way he was introduced on stage.

One of the Ghanaian singing duo R2bees took to the stage to dissociate himself from Shatta Wale's rant and noted that he sees humans, not Ghanaians and Nigerians.

He also noted that he does not see the difference between Wizkid and any other Ghanaian artiste.

Watch the video below:

IK Ogbonna slams Shatta Wale

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has joined the long list of Nigerians who reacted to Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale's utterance about Nigerian singers.

The Ghanaian star had during his stadium concert openly insulted and said unprintable words about Nigerian singers.

IK shared a clip of the video and in his caption, slammed the Ghanaian singer for being such a dissapointment.

Shatta Wale knocks Rema over statement about Ghanaian girls

Shatta Wale was in the news lately for the bitter-rant about Nigerian singers at his concert in Ghana.

The singer directed his anger towards Rema who deliberately made a statement about what he would do once he lands in Ghana.

In a post which was sighted online, Rema revealed that he would need 10 Ghana girls to ease his mind once he enters the country.

Shatta Wale replied the tweet by pointing out how disrespectful Rema's statement was and asked if he didn't have money for a massage.

