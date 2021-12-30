Ghanaian Star R2bees Pushes Shatta Wale’s Bitter-Rant Aside, Introduces Wizkid With Energy on Stage in Ghana
- Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale stirred the internet after he launched a one-man attack on Nigerian singers over how successful they are
- Despite the posts and call-outs, Ghananian stars have refused to associate with Shatta Wale's mess
- Wizkid was recently in Ghana for a concert and one of the singing duo, R2bees introduced him on stage and preached love instead
Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, is definitely on his own with the one-man fight he has started against Nigerian singers.
Despite the fact that in one of his rants, Wale advised people to shun singers from Nigeria, his colleagues have looked the other way.
Wizkid was in Ghana recently and he performed to the excitement of the crowd. The highlight of the moment was the way he was introduced on stage.
One of the Ghanaian singing duo R2bees took to the stage to dissociate himself from Shatta Wale's rant and noted that he sees humans, not Ghanaians and Nigerians.
He also noted that he does not see the difference between Wizkid and any other Ghanaian artiste.
Watch the video below:
