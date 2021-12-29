Ghanaian star, Shatta Wale has been on a one-man fight against Nigerian singers and he has dragged Rema over a statement

The young Nigerian entertainer revealed via a tweet that he would like to take stress off his mind with 10 girls once he lands in Ghana

Shatta Wale called out Rema in his reply for disrespecting women from his country simple because he is a star

Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale has been in the news lately for the bitter-rant about Nigerian singers at his concert in Ghana.

The singer has directed his anger towards Rema who deliberately made a statement about what he would do once he lands in Ghana.

Shatta Wale says Rema disrespected Ghanian women Photo credit: @shattawalenima/@heisrema

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale vs Rema

In a post which was sighted online, Rema revealed that he would need 10 Ghana girls to ease his mind once he enters the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Shatta Wale replied the tweet by pointing out how disrespectful Rema's statement was and asked if he didn't have money for a massage.

The Ghanaian star tagged Rema's tweet nonsense and added that using Ghanaian ladies in that manner is like spitting on the dignity of the entire country.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

edoziemcv:

"Rema was wrong on this. That tweet was disrespectful and condescending though."

phemmypoko:

"Shatta Wale is craving mad attention from Nigerians. He really needs for his career. Poor guy! "

ladycherub:

" This Rema low-key sabi find trouble too."

della.ville:

"Lol can the rema handle 10 girls "

gungirl001:

"Ghanaian spokesman for women affairs"

ayomide_melanin:

"Rema catching cruise Shatta is pained."

augustee_na:

" shattawale in the mud forming fighting for Ghanaian women"

Actor IK Ogbonna slams Shatta Wale

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has joined the long list of Nigerians who have reacted to Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale's bitter rant.

The Ghanaian star had during his stadium concert openly insulted and said unprintable words about Nigerian singers.

IK shared a clip of the video and in his caption, slammed the Ghanaian singer for being such a dissapointment.

The actor noted that the singer was promoting disunity with his inferiority complex and childish act.

Source: Legit.ng