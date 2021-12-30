Popular singer Asa recently got into a tight spot with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu when she had to choose a favourite from Nigeria's three top faves

The singer praised her colleagues and pointed out how amazing each of them is at what they do and how they do it

Asa however is a huge fan of Wizkid but she pointed out how much of an icon Davido, who she also likes greatly is

Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy are top industry favourites and even their colleagues have a hard time sticking with one of them as a favourite.

In a recent interview with TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Asa was made to choose her favourite among the three just like fans do on Twitter.

Asa praises Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy Photo credit: @asaofficial/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Asa noted that it was a tough call for her but her first on the list is Wizkid even though she likes Davido as well and Burna is an amazing singer.

Stating her reasons, Asa revealed that she has always loved Wizkid's melodies because he is a great melody maker, and that makes him top on her list.

She continued by saying that Davido is a great interpreter because he sings and he means the lyrics of the song, and people can feel it. Asa concluded by tagging Davido an icon.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

ce_cee_:

"Davido is an icon!! Thank you ASA❤️❤️"

mouthdry1:

"I’m a wiz fan but she speaks fact about davido been a great interpreter I love that he give energy and you will feel it but Big Wiz for life."

olaopemi__xx:

"She’s wise, I love her."

4dgame_official:

"Don’t ask that question next time. Wiz is bigger than Everyone including the interviewer."

innobaba_blog_:

"The truth is that 3 people can not carry first."

Wizkid vibes to Davido's song in the club

Over the years, Nigerians are almost convinced that Wizkid and Davido have underlying beef which has kept them apart.

A video that made the rounds on social media showed the moment Wizkid threw caution into the winds and danced to Davido's Champion Sound.

The Ginger crooner jumped on his feet and laughed excitedly as he raised a bottle of drink in the air.

