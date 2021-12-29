Nigerian singer, Fireboy is one of the top artistes in the United Kingdom all thanks to his song, Peru remix which he featured Ed Sheeran

The song has gone up to break a record on the UK Apple Chart as it recently displaced an all time Christmas song, Mariah Carey's All I want for Christmas is you

The feat is huge for Nigerians who have beamed with pride all through this year for the music industry

Some people also noted that Ghanian singer, Shatta Wale who has poured his energy into insulting Nigerian singers would lose his mind when he hears the news

Popular British singer, Ed Sheeran recently linked up with Nigeria's Fireboy to produce a remix of Peru which has been widely accepted by fans.

The song is also doing great on the international scene as it is now the number one song on the UK Apple Chart.

Mariah Carey's song becomes 2 on UK Apple Chart Photo credit: @fireboydml/@mariahcarey

Source: Instagram

One surprising discovery is the fact that Peru actually displaced an all time Christmas song, Mariah Carey's All I want for Christams is You and is sitting comfortably on the number one spot.

Peru is the only song on the top five that is not a Christmas hit and Fireboy is the only African in the top five artiste as well.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

iyangasignature:

"Grace is all I see"

parloma19:

"The moment Ed Sheeran entered that music i knew it will make waves."

cindy_jojo24:

"Someone should check if Shattered wale is still breathing"

selfmade8m:

"Nigeria for the world ❤️Where is shatta wale at?"

chikerechinaza:

"Shattewale has left the chat "

j_toria_:

"How won’t it. All I want for Christmas is old."

30333000xx:

"E go shock una if them Nominate am for Grammy 2022 the song will go really go far just wait."

king_lalex:

“Afrobeats or na pangolo i took that sh*it international”, now go and argue with your father about that one."

Fireboy blushes hard as British star Ed Sheeran sings his hit song, Peru

Top British singer, Ed Sheeran and Nigerian star, Fireboy, were spotted singing together in a viral video on social media.

In a video posted by Adesope Olajide on Instagram, the two music stars were seen singing Fireboy’s hit song, Peru.

Ed Sheeran impressed Nigerians on social media after he sang Fireboy’s song word for word, including the parts that had Yoruba lyrics.

Source: Legit.ng