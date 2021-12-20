Popular British singer, Ed Sheeran, recently linked up with top Nigerian music star, Fireboy

In a viral clip on social media, Ed Sheeran was spotted sitting with Fireboy and sang his hit song, Peru, word for word

Fireboy was seen blushing hard as the top British singer vibed to his song and fans have reacted to the video

Top British singer, Ed Sheeran and Nigerian star, Fireboy, were recently spotted singing together in a viral video on social media.

In a video posted by Adesope Olajide on Instagram, the two music stars were seen singing Fireboy’s hit song, Peru.

Ed Sheeran impressed Nigerians on social media after he sang Fireboy’s song word for word, including the parts that had Yoruba lyrics.

Nigerians on social media react

After the clip of Ed Sheeran and Fireboy singing Peru went viral, numerous internet users shared their takes on it. A number of them were impressed with the British star’s love for the song.

Read some of their comments below:

The.girl.xty:

“Sheeran dey blush .”

_Estorica:

“Ed Sheeran is that one white friend that rolls with alot of Blacks .”

Fyn_mercy:

“Ed Sheeran like the song pass the owner .”

Sarah4blaire:

“This is lovely oya give am pepper wey hot .”

Dumebiblog:

“To think that he never wanted to release this song, Olamide had to leak it now see him sitting with king eddy.”

Naomikamara92:

“Butterflies in my belle no kwams....na wonyima me I hear ooo .”

Themariamadedoyin:

“ wonyi won yami.”

Nice one.

Ed Sheeran to feature with Fireboy for Peru remix

British singer, Ed Sheeran has spoken about his admiration for Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML's single, Peru.

Ed Sheeran declared Peru has blown in Nigeria and Ghana and he explained how he got to know about the song during a short conversation with Elton John.

According to him, the song was sent to him so he could feature on its remix:

"They sent the song to me a week ago and said Fireboy DML will love you on the remix. The song is blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana at the moment and we should get the song to the club in the middle of December in England."

Ed Sheeran finally revealed that he has done Peru remix and its original is addictive, and he had it on repeat.

