Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Buju, reportedly faced some trouble with show promoters for an event in Lagos

The Feeling crooner’s Benz tyres were said to have been deflated by the show promoters after he attended the event a day later

It was reported that Buju attended the event on December 27 after he was paid to perform on December 26

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Buju’s car tyres were reportedly deflated by angry show promoters after he attended a paid event a day later than scheduled.

According to reports making the rounds on social media, Buju was billed to perform at a show in Lagos on December 26. He was also expected to arrive at the venue at 7pm on the chosen date.

Singer Buju's car tyres deflated after he refused to refund money despite attending show a day later. Photos: @bujutoyourears, @gossipmilltv

However, according to a report from Gossipmilltv on Instagram, Buju attended the paid gig at 4am on December 27.

This reportedly led to a scuffle where the show promoters demanded for their money back and the singer is said to have refused.

In an eyewitness video posted by Gossipmilltv, it was gathered that the singer’s four car tyres were deflated by the show promoters to prevent Buju from leaving.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react

Internet users had a lot to say about Buju’s tardiness and how it appears to be a trend among Nigerian musicians. Read some of their comments below:

Ezprince1010:

“I don’t know why these artists can’t just keep to time. Funny is, they don’t do these when abroad.”

Jaychukz:

“Artist should learn to keep to time tho.”

Crownthecook_:

“What do you expect from someone who sang you never see me outside so you want to see him outside?”

Kenneth_xaint:

“Shey you no know say buju dey para ni .”

Jackiemullah:

“You show up 4am after fans don go house? and you no go refund? Ehhhh thank God say I no be show promoter sha .”

___Emerie___:

“Deliver the service you were paid for, no hassle, refund their money if you don't have a reasonable excuse.”

999666888o:

“Make them no kee our buju for us o. But how them go pay you to show up for 26th and you come for 27th ♂️ .”

Temmy_yrn5:

“Nigerians artist needs to stop this madness of coming late. Tems too wey no get pass 2 hits sef come late yesterday.”

Nawa o.

