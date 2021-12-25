This year, Davido has lost quite a number of people close to him and he does not hesitate to remember or pay tribute to them when he can

The singer held his A Decade with Davido show on December 24 and it was fully packed with fans

During the show, the singer decided to pay tribute to his late bodyguard, photographer, DJ and friend, Obama DMW

Despite how great the year has been for Davido, he has been dealt with huge blows as he lost quite a number of his crew members.

During his show in Lagos on Decemeber 24, the Fem crooner took out time to pay a tribute and last respect to the four men he lost earlier during the year.

Davido remembers late Obama and others Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@davido

Source: Instagram

Photos of Obama DMW, DJ Olu, Fortune and TJ were displayed on a screen and Davido expressed how much he misses them even though he knows they are in a better place.

Agter the moment, the singer resumed the show with Focalistic as they sang their song Champion Sound.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

greatness2023:

"This Davido always have human sympathy, which is the reason why I like him so much.'

g_tebaba:

"May their soul continue to Rest In Peace OBO I LOVE YOU MY GEE."

___khemichoplife___:

"Awwwwwww may they Rest In Peace."

ogbenii_goodbadbwoy:

"You took the whole loss like a big boss. Biggest OBO ."

pretty_oyinkansola:

"The love too much rip to them."

big_lamour:

"May there soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

jessylove_222:

"All will be smiling at him from Heaven, God bless you Davido."

Davido gets tattoo of Obama DMW

Months after the death of his friend and a close member of his DMW team, singer Davido has continued to express how much the late man meant to him.

Taking to his Instagram story channel Davido shared a photo of the latest tattoo on his body in honor of his late friend.

One of Obama's nicknames was 44 and Davido had it written on his arm, with birds flying over the number. The body art was also accompanied by a slang.

Source: Legit.ng