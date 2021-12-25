Davido pays emotional tribute to late crew members, TJ, Obama, Fortune, and DJ Olu at concert
- This year, Davido has lost quite a number of people close to him and he does not hesitate to remember or pay tribute to them when he can
- The singer held his A Decade with Davido show on December 24 and it was fully packed with fans
- During the show, the singer decided to pay tribute to his late bodyguard, photographer, DJ and friend, Obama DMW
Despite how great the year has been for Davido, he has been dealt with huge blows as he lost quite a number of his crew members.
During his show in Lagos on Decemeber 24, the Fem crooner took out time to pay a tribute and last respect to the four men he lost earlier during the year.
Photos of Obama DMW, DJ Olu, Fortune and TJ were displayed on a screen and Davido expressed how much he misses them even though he knows they are in a better place.
Agter the moment, the singer resumed the show with Focalistic as they sang their song Champion Sound.
Watch the video below:
Reactions
greatness2023:
"This Davido always have human sympathy, which is the reason why I like him so much.'
g_tebaba:
"May their soul continue to Rest In Peace OBO I LOVE YOU MY GEE."
___khemichoplife___:
"Awwwwwww may they Rest In Peace."
ogbenii_goodbadbwoy:
"You took the whole loss like a big boss. Biggest OBO ."
pretty_oyinkansola:
"The love too much rip to them."
big_lamour:
"May there soul continue to rest in perfect peace."
jessylove_222:
"All will be smiling at him from Heaven, God bless you Davido."
Davido gets tattoo of Obama DMW
Months after the death of his friend and a close member of his DMW team, singer Davido has continued to express how much the late man meant to him.
Lord bless Davido, his gifts make us joyful: Prayers pour as singer gears up for his 10 years on stage concert
Taking to his Instagram story channel Davido shared a photo of the latest tattoo on his body in honor of his late friend.
One of Obama's nicknames was 44 and Davido had it written on his arm, with birds flying over the number. The body art was also accompanied by a slang.
