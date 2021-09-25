Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to break his silence 24 hours after the death of his photographer, Fortune Ateumunname

In a lengthy post, the High crooner talked about their relationship and how close they had grown to be

Recall Legit.ng reported the news of how the celebrity photographer drowned at a location in Lagos

David Adeleke who is better known as Davido, has paid tribute in an emotional post on Instagram following the death of his photographer, Fortune Ateumunname.

Davido pens down heartfelt tribute

The singer paid tribute. Photo credit: @davido, @fortunateumuname

Sharing a series of photos, Davido described Fortune as 'the best kid and a rare breed' with whom he is grateful to have created many iconic moments.

The singer talked about their plans and how close they had become, adding that Fortune is irreplaceable and he would make sure he is never forgotten.

Read the full message below:

"Fortune @fortunateumunname ….. I can’t believe you’re gone. Since we met u never left my side. for one day… Your page says it all. You really were all about me like nothing else mattered. You went from a complete stranger to one of my closest confidants within weeks. There is nowhere I entered that you and your lens didn’t enter. I can’t even believe I’m writing a tribute to you right now w.tf we still had so much more to do. Your workshops. Your studios. Trips. Shows. Scenes. Moments. All of it. I can’t believe you didn’t give me the chance to fulfill the rest of my promises to you. my heart is so heavy right now and I’m just so grateful I met you. You truly were the best kid. A rare breed and I’m so grateful that we got to travel the world and create so many iconic moments with you. You are irreplaceable and you are gone now but I will make sure you are never forgotten! I swear it! This next one’s for you! RIP lil bro. Love you forever ❤️ #FortuneShotItAll"

See post below:

Fortune's death

Recall on Wednesday, September 22, the social media platform has been awash with reactions following the tragic death of Fortune Ateumunname.

The reports which have since surfaced online indicate that the celebrity photographer - best known for taking photos of Davido - had drowned at a location in Lagos.

Nollywood actor, Feranmi, later took to his Instagram Story to share some more details surrounding Fortune's death.

