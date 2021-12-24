Nobody Asked Her: SA Rapper AKA Fans Unfazed by Girl Who Tried to Expose Him as Her New Flame
- AKA has kept this year oddly drama free and so a girl who wanted to shake things up came out with a claim that she hooked up with the rapper in November
- The musician has only been reported to be in one relationship in the past year and has shown no signs of moving on since Nellie Temebe's passing
- The Sweet Fire hitmaker's fans were completely underwhelmed by the lady's attempt at spilling some hot tea and dusted her off to the side
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A social media user named Ikageng's attempt to spark a dating rumour between herself and AKA fell completely flat when she found that peeps were uninterested.
Supa Mega's stans did just budge in entertaining the light gossip and tossed the news aside like some cold tea.
AKA has steered clear from drama this year as he dealt with issues in his personal life. With no heavily opinionated tweets, relationship rumours or celeb disagreements, it has been a rather dry year for the rapper.
ZAlebs reports that one Twitter user tried to add some spice to the AKA fandom by sharing a video of herself partying with the musician at Rockets in November. The two can be seen vibing to some music and the girl named Ikageng claimed that things got heated and she ended up spending the night with AKA.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Twitter fans did not buy into the drama attempt and instead asked Ikageng what she hoped to achieve by sharing her not so spicy news.
Alphacode:
"So thina what should we do."
Are they fighting? Nigerians react as man dances with 2 young brides who look very sad in viral video
LadyMcMame:
"Why is she exposing him, was it not consensual?"
Turvy87:
"Who asked her?"
Sandile_47::
"Manje she wants a round of applause?"
SA rapper AKA demands apology from Burna Boy
Legit.ng earlier reported that South African rapper, AKA has given Nigerian singer, Burna Boy terms to follow before all can be well between them again.
AKA demanded an apology from Burna after he had threatened him with violence while promising to never visit South Africa.
Burna is to perform in SA for a peace concert and some South Africans are not having it.
Source: Legit.ng