AKA has kept this year oddly drama free and so a girl who wanted to shake things up came out with a claim that she hooked up with the rapper in November

The musician has only been reported to be in one relationship in the past year and has shown no signs of moving on since Nellie Temebe's passing

The Sweet Fire hitmaker's fans were completely underwhelmed by the lady's attempt at spilling some hot tea and dusted her off to the side

A social media user named Ikageng's attempt to spark a dating rumour between herself and AKA fell completely flat when she found that peeps were uninterested.

Supa Mega's stans did just budge in entertaining the light gossip and tossed the news aside like some cold tea.

AKA fans shut down dating rumour attempts from a social media user named Ikageng. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA has steered clear from drama this year as he dealt with issues in his personal life. With no heavily opinionated tweets, relationship rumours or celeb disagreements, it has been a rather dry year for the rapper.

ZAlebs reports that one Twitter user tried to add some spice to the AKA fandom by sharing a video of herself partying with the musician at Rockets in November. The two can be seen vibing to some music and the girl named Ikageng claimed that things got heated and she ended up spending the night with AKA.

Twitter fans did not buy into the drama attempt and instead asked Ikageng what she hoped to achieve by sharing her not so spicy news.

Alphacode:

"So thina what should we do."

LadyMcMame:

"Why is she exposing him, was it not consensual?"

Turvy87:

"Who asked her?"

Sandile_47::

"Manje she wants a round of applause?"

