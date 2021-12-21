Nigerian rapper, Phyno, decided to give his manager a huge gift in celebration of his wedding which was held recently

A video that has made the rounds on Instagram showed the moment the singer led the groom and some other people out of the hall

Phyno's manager struggled to get a grip of his emotions as he hugged the singer and someone around him urged him not to cry

Popular Nigerian rapper, Phyno, has warmed the hearts of many with his gesture towards his manager, Prince on the latter's wedding day.

In a video that was sighted on Instagram, the rapper attended his manager's wedding and he led the bride and groom out to see their surprise.

Phyno's manager hugs him as a sign of appreciation Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

On getting outside, Phyno hugged his manager as he presented the car, a Lexus SUV. Prince could not hide his emotions and struggled to keep himself from crying.

The crowd which had gathered to witness the surprise cheered as they congratulated Prince.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

theomobola_o:

"Phyno though, man’s low key die."

nini_mhie:

"Phyno na man you be… God bless you."

mooregerald_

"Who is that person shouting don’t cry don’t cry please? Lmao."

lagos_abuja_best_massage_:

"Good to appreciate your people."

topman_tech_registered_company:

"Congratulations. Manager deserves it."

pweetie4:

"Phyno is the only celebrity without dragging here and there.... na man u be!"

miss_social20:

"Awwww phyno phyno... God bless him.

mizkimoraprecious:

"Be like big Wiz and phyno plan this buying of suv."

aracely_cela:

"More blessings will come to you Phyno."

oficial_olami:

"If you do your job good, your boss go appreciate you."

Wizkid buys manager brand new car

Nigerian singer, Wizkid ended the year on a great note for his long term manager, Sunday Are with the ultimate gift.

Sunday Are took to Instagram with a post announcing the latest stunt Wizkid pulled on him, a brand new Prado SUV.

The manager also shared a video of the moment he checked the car out and he had to pause to take it all in as he held his chest.

Source: Legit.ng