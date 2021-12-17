American rapper, Kanye West, has revealed what he plans to do with his personal homes in the coming year

The rapper declared that he will turn all his homes into churches where anyone will have access to visit

Kanye also said food supplies will be made available as he vowed to end homelessness and hunger in the capitalist society

Popular American rap star, Kanye West, dropped a shocking statement about what he plans to do with his many homes.

The rapper hinted that he will change all his homes into churches. He made the revelation during a chat with culture magazine 032c on the need for a progressive society.

According to NME, Kanye said:

“We are under capitalist rule, and it’s killing us. It’s time to change that. I’m going to be homeless in a year. I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go."

He said the plan is to make things look like an artist commune where there will be food for everyone at every point in time.

Kanye's declaration came after he vowed to “end homelessness and hunger” in a series of tweets in the year 2020. The tweet read:

"I was just speaking with someone that told me their life story and they used to be homeless We must and will cure homelessness and hunger We have the capability as a species.

— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020."

