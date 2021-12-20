Reality star Kim Kardashian was spotted in New York with rumoured lover Pete Davidson headed for a movie

The two are said to have met earlier, at Kim's Manhattan hotel, together with Scott Disick and his pal

Comedian Pete is reported to have skipped Saturday Night Live, with the show facing a COVID-19 outbreak

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her rumoured lover Pete Davidson appear not concerned about the attention they have been getting lately.

Kim Kardashian is moving on with life after splitting from her husband. Photo: kimkardashian.

Source: Instagram

The two have been spotted in several places together as fans continue to speculate about their yet official love affair.

On Saturday, December 18, the two were seen going out on a movie date on Staten Island in New York.

According to Page Six, Pete skipped out on Saturday Night Live for the date, with the NBC show facing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The two were in the company of Scott Disick and another friend as they arrived at the theatre at around 7 p.m.

However, it is not clear what movie they watched.

Pete spotted at Kim's hotel

According to Daily Mail, Pete was spotted earlier in the day entering a hotel in Manhattan, New York, where Kim is reported to have been staying.

The timing appeared to confirm that he would not attend rehearsals at SNL, which start around 8 pm.

The fashionista's SUV was then spotted leaving the hotel at around 6.20 with the team headed to the movies.

Kanye wants Kim back

Recently, Kanye and Drake broke the internet when they performed together at the Free Larry Hoover concert.

Kanye's ex-wife Kim brought their daughter North West to watch the act.

During the performance, Kanye directed one of the lines to his song at his ex, saying:

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."

Kanye says God wants KimYe together

This came days after Kanye said that God wanted him back with his entrained wife.

In his rant, Kanye admitted that he had made mistakes in his marriage to the reality TV star, Page Six reports.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason I’m here to change the narrative,” he added.

Source: Legit