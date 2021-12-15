Nigerian music star, Kizz Daniel, is calling on talented artists across the country to come and join his recording label

The singer made the announcement on social media that he is willing to invest in new acts in the coming year

Kizz Daniel revealed that he has a budget for the project and Nigerians have reacted massively to the post, suggesting names he could sign

Popular music star, Kizz Daniel, signalled his intentions to invest in new artists who are in need of a platform to showcase their talents.

The musician made it known that he has a budget that can finance the project as he sources for emerging stars who will love to be heard.

Kizz Daniel is calling for new talents. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

This announcement was made on social media and Nigerians have commended him for the good moves.

According to Kizz Daniel:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Budget don dey for 2022, na to find artiste remain tag dem superstars that need to be heard I want to invest."

Check out the post below:

Reactions trail post

Nigerians have reacted massively to Kizz Daniel's call for new music talents, most of them suggested names of budding stars he could sign.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Olijeelfreida:

"@iamkelbrzy @obhe_thagod @kizzdaniel they are good."

Kvnglizzy_"

"@_kvng__temmy_xx @__olajoko__ @___amynat how far??? Una still dey sing?"

Fo_wo_da_ra_001:

"@__ola_lyon @woody_berry___xx @nvestoradeshina my trap boi @kizzdaniel all this people way I tag they sing I swear."

Mazijudepondis:

"@cajetoonuoha , @vibes_republik and @iamblazer_q These one’s will fetch you money. @kizzdaniel."

Charismakelsa:

"You have an artiste close to you already sign him.. @iamprymeofficial his good asf."

Kumis_cuisine:

"I’m talented ooo I can sing."

Kizz Daniel says music industry is a cabal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian singer shared his opinion about the music business in the country and advised his colleagues.

Kizz Daniel declared that the music business is not an industry but a cabal of people who know themselves.

He further hinted that he is only in the music business because of the love and passion he has for it.

Source: Legit.ng News