Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife is like his fatherin many ways and it looks like he also has a smooth way with the ladies only that this time, they are his schoolmates

Bolu's mum, Shola Ogudu recently shared a conversation with her son's headteacher who called to complain bitterly about how girls are fighting over him

From the conversation, Shola did not seem too surprised fabout the funny incident as she mentioned that the leaf does not fall too far from the tree

Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife is growing up into a fine young man just like his superstar daddy, and it looks like he already has a fan base of girls on his list.

Taking to social media, Tife's mum, Shola Ogudu who is also Wizkid's first baby mama shared details of her conversation with her son's headteacher.

Shola is not surprised that girls are fighting river her son Photo credit: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

They are fighting over him

In the conversation, the headteacher who was obviously not plased over the fact that not one but three girls are fighting over Tife brought it to his mum, Shola's notice.

The headteacher pointed out the seriousness of the situation to Shola who found the whole situation amusing.

With a promise to talk to Tife so that a parent's meeting does not happen, Shola ended the call.

The mum of one also did not seem surprised by the situation as she added that boy is just like his father since a leaf does not fall far away from the tree.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

aunty_kemkem:

"Una go just sit down begin craft LIE."

ebirimcruz:

"Not his fault. He is cute and his Dad is a super star."

_real_nma:

"A lion can not give birth to a goat."

officialsammy014:

"Those kids ain't joking they want to secure the bag."

pink.lips.balm:

"How is this funny. Are they not children?"

gennydivva:

"Stop faking it madam this boy is too young for this nonsense."

hiyam_ayo:

"When battalions are fighting for the father."

Boluwatife attempts to outsmart mum on Instagram

The mother of Wizkid's first son, Ogudu Oluwanishola shared a beautiful exchange she had with her son, Boluwatife Balogun.

The brilliant boy showered his mum with heartwarming words just to make a major request he knew his mother would not oblige to.

The mother who seemed to understand her son was only trying to persuade her to buy the premium game replied to him with the lyrics of a popular song.

