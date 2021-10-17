Wizkid's third son, Zion is gearing up to fill into the shoes of his dad and pursue a career in music just like his superstar father

The three-year-old boy was seen in a video that surfaced online trying to mimic Wizkid and performing for fans

The heartwarming video of Zion has ignited reactions from fans, many of them felt he is aiming to be another Wizkid

The third and youngest son of music superstar, Zion Ayo Balogun is preparing to be the next music star and follow the footsteps of his dad.

Wizkid's son Zion performs for fans. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The three-year-old boy was seen in a short video trying to mimic his dad as he performed to the people that were filming him.

the young Zion turned up on what seemed like a stage to him ready to deliver a top music performance, when asked what his name was, he said Wizkid as he prepared for the big show jumping like a star.

Watch the lovely video below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fans reactions

A number of fans have commented on the beautiful video of the young boy mimicking his superstar dad and they've got messages for him.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Dumebiblog:

"E no carry bottle water to pour e mama e still dey learn work."

21grammy:

"You people should give him table water nau."

Don.ewere:

"Them don too carry this one go show,he don Dey see himself as wiz kid will you get out of here small man."

Mztee_riouz:

"Awww So cute make I kuku type God when."

K_izzy_:

"He’s definitely going to take after his dad."

Wizkid's son joins him on stage during performance in US

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has his Made In Lagos tour in the United States and his son Zion seemed to be on the trip with him.

Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada P shared a video of an emotional moment the little man joined his dad on stage as he performed to thousands of fans in Cleveland.

Fans reacted to the beautiful video Jada P shared and Wixkid FC went wild over it.

Source: Legit.ng