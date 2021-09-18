Singer Wizkid is currently on his MIL tour in the US and his son, Zion, seems to be on the trip with him

Just recently, his manager and baby Mama, Jada P shared a video showing the moment their son watched as the singer performed in Cleveland

The adorable video stirred sweet reactions from fans of the Nigerian superstar in the online community

Singer Wizkid is currently touring the US and it is interesting to see that the music star is going through the experience with friends and family.

The music star recently performed to thousands of fans in Cleveland and his lastborn son, Zion, was also present at the location.

Moment Wizkid's son Zion joined him on stage, watched as he performed to fans in US. Photo: @wizkidayo/@jada.p

Wizkid’s manager and baby mama, Jada P, took to her Instastory channel with an adorable video showing the moment little Zion watched his dad as he performed on stage.

Check out the video below:

Fans react

The clip stirred got fans and supporters of the Nigerian star talking on social media.

Read some comments sighted below:

tinny_nation said:

"The pikin no Dey go school."

oracle_entertainment said:

"Small Wiz watching Big Wiz."

mcedopikin said:

"Nothing could have been more legendary and sweeter than this."

official_asia_money said:

"He no dey go school ?"

toochukwuaneke said:

"It's good to show your children where the pepper dey come from. I wish all hustlers the best. Amen."

killhas_plug said:

"He’s so confused sey why my papa Dey jump like this."

istanturk_bronchey said:

"Daddy’s love no be hear he gonna take over daddy someday."

hush_hush_barbie said:

"After all this things eh, If Zion no wan do music E go pain them."

