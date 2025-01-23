Ini Edo has teased fans with details about her life in a video made for the Young Famous African

In the clip, she was asked different questions about her preference in terms of food, drinks, and fashion sense

Fans were impressed by her response, and they shared their takes about her choice and possible reasons for picking them

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has gushed over herself in a new video for the Young Famous African.

The mother of one, who recently shared her daughter's face said she prefers to be rich and happy instead of being poor and happy.

Fans excited about Ini Edo's preference. Photo credit@iniedo"

Source: Instagram

According to her, being poor and happy does not go not together, and they can never coexist as well.

The movie star also shared her preference between being on a private jet and going on a yacht. She noted that she preferred to see the view while travelling or having a nice time on a yacht.

She noted that going in a private jet makes one feel clustered in just a place like a boss but going on a yacht. Ini Edo added that it was relaxing and fun.

Also speaking about her choice of cars between vintage and latest model, the actress called herself the Gen Z baddie and picked the latest model.

Ini Edo speaks about food

To the surprise of many, who prefers Ghana jollof, the movie star, who spoke about marriage months ago, said it was Nigeria jollof, for her anytime and any day.

According to her, there was nothing like it when compared to pasta. Ini Edo also said that she prefers coffee to taking tea. For her, coffee burst her adrenaline. She opined that people say coffee was bad, but she just loves it.

Not done, Ini Edo chose between going to Paris or Dubai, she opted for the latter because it screams luxury. She disclosed that one can shop and still enjoy and have good time over there. She added that Paris was just for love.

See the video here:

What fans reacted to Ini Edo's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@____muheediva01:

"Her outburst of wrath about the surrogacy thing was so unnecessary… I’m glad Luis played a gentle man role unlike chochocho master Swanky."

@emelda_tilah:

"Rich and Happy my love."

@daasdiiva:

"This one just dey find highlight."

@niggacallednavi:

"Omo, they just used her for PR."

@nikefagbule:

"Queen be like what do you mean “poor and happy.. Be fr”

@justvivian_89:

"Smart lady, a queen and more. You're that big sister, I love how you handled Luis issue, a man at 30 shouldn't be more sensitive and smart enough."

@30_secondswith_asher:

"Why is no one talking about @diamondplatnumz guy gave us a funny up content."

Ini Edo marks birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the actress was one fashion icon who doesn't relent in displaying stunning looks.

She gave her fans something to talk about as she wore a lovely outfit that exposed most parts of her body.

The movie star did not stop there as she combined the black attire with pink shoes and a bag that gave her a chic look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng