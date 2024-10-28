Prankster Trinity Guy trended on social media over the weekend after he shared a reenacted version of the popular Yoruba horror movie Koto Aye

The video, which has since gone viral, has seen several netizens expressing concerns for Trinity Guy and his crew

The reasons for the concerns come from the reports surrounding most of the crew behind the 1989 movie

Nigerian prankster turned skit maker Maruf Abdullah Adisa, aka Trinity Guy, caused a buzz on social media after a scary video he recently shared on his page.

Trinity Guy revealed it was the reenacted version of the popular Yoruba horror movie Koto Aye as he added that he was shot at actor Ibrahim Chatta's film village in Oyo state.

The skit maker, who made headlines after he unveiled his triplet siblings on social media, was seen with his crew donned weird outfits and designs attributed to witches in Yoruba.

A clip also shows the skit maker and his cast singing a chorus sung by witches in the original movie.

Sharing the video on his page, Trinity Guy wrote,

"Koto aye w*tches back in the days be like Please watch till the end."

Watch the video below:

Koto Ate, produced by the late Yekini Ajileye and released in 1990s, is rated as one of the scariest occult movies in Nollywood.

People react to Trinity Guy's video

Many expressed concerns for the skit maker and his crew as they recall reports about most of the actors who acted in the movie passing away shortly after it was released and how the few who are still alive fought spiritual battles.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

hephzzy_bah:

"You should have asked what happened to everyone who participated in this particular scene and the movie in general."

officialbernard009:

"You done dey do pass your self. Mind what you do bro."

iamdanzor:

"A scary movie and storyline that year."

iamdanzor:

"A scary movie and storyline that year 5years after the movie production, majority of the main cast in the viral KOTO AYE movie died mysteriously.... Even the movie producer died The few cast that are alive till date always mention how they thrive lots of spiritual attacks."

abikeh_230:

"You don they go far o pls be careful o."

juliusrebeccaolamide:

"Someone should please bring this movie back to the big screen CINEMA."

