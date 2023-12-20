Nigerian film-maker Charles Okpaleke's movie "Blood Vessel" is on Netflix's most-viewed chart

Play Network Studio's latest crime-thriller, "Blood Vessel," has claimed the top spot on Netflix's most-viewed chart, boasting an impressive 4.4 million views during its debut week of release, according to Netflix.

Directed by Moses Inwang, "Blood Vessel" takes an unconventional route by filming in the oil-rich Nembe community in Bayelsa state. This choice extends to the film's use of Ijaw, a Nigerian language, infusing the narrative with depth and authenticity.

This Netflix "Original," written by Musa Jeffery David, is a cinematic tour de force that has triggered a wave of enthusiastic reviews from local and international audiences.

Sharing news of the success recorded by his recent work, Charles of Play shared the news on his social media handle with the caption:

"We are number 1 Globally!! Damnnnnnnn!!! Ijaw to the world, Nollywood to the world.. Play Network Studios to the world. Thank you Jesus!!"

See his post below:

A stellar lineup of producers, Arafat Bello-Osagie, Roxanne Adekunle-Wright, and Agozie Ugwu, under the guidance of the acclaimed executive producer Charles Okpaleke (CharlesofPlay), has undoubtedly contributed to the film's success. Okpaleke's track record of excellence is evident in productions such as "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free," "Rattle Snake," and "Nneka The Pretty Serpent," and Nigeria’s first Nollywood game “Aki and Pawpaw: Epic Run” further solidifies his reputation as a master in the world of Nigerian cinema.

Nigerians celebrate the success of Charles of Play's movie Blood Vessel

Nigerians love success stories, and celebrities join them to exult over the recent success of Charles of Play's movie. Read the reactions below:

pereegbiofficial:

"Shutdown"

uzee_usman:

"Final shutdown "

georgeokoro:

"That’s massive bro "

_seunajayi

"The metrics are speaking! Congratulations!"

booponetime:

"Saw the movie last night in tge city of London. Charlie Bling. Thanks for rewriting the narrative. You did a great job and you will do more. Udo. Booped."

drayway

"Congratulations Leader Glad to be part of this masterpiece"

mariona3d

"You and your team deserve your flowers. "

