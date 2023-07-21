Ace Nollywood actor Zubby Micheal recently left many online in tatters as clips of him showing off his Micheal Jackson talents

In the viral clip, famous little woman Oluebube Obio was seen playing the guitar while Zubby was dancing around like a clown trying to impress her

Zubby Micheal, in reaction to the clip, took to his page lamenting about the different humiliating acts he has to undertake to survive as an actor

A viral video of Nigerian actor Zubby Micheal showing off his weird dancing moves in a viral clip has sparked reactions online.

The viral clip also featured famous Nollywood actress Oluebube Obio, the little woman who could be seen playing the guitar while singing for Zubby to dance.

Actors Zubby Micheal and Ebube Obio stir reactions online as one dances like a clown while the latter sings. Photo credit: @zubbymicheal/@oluebube.obio

However, the performance was short-lived as it seems like Zubby's atrocious break dancing left everyone on set laughing really hard.

According to some comments dropped on the video, it is disclosed that the video is a snippet of a movie that starred both ZubbyMicheal and Ebube Obio.

However, the short performance by the Anambra State-born actor left him reeling as he reacted to the clip saying,

"Chai! I don suffer for this business."

Watch the video of Zubby Micheal dancing like a clown as Ebube Obio sang for him:

See how fans reacted to the hilarious clip of Zubby Micheal break dancing for Ebube Obio

@charlesinojie:

"Michael Jackson has finally resurrected."

@oluebube.obio:

"I Dey rap oo, chai see voice na…. See better music ."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Wetin, be this?"

@queenwokoma:

"This one na MICHAEL without Jackson."

@queennwokoye:

" eghuuuuuuuuuuu. This one is micheal Ojanson dance."

@big_esco_:

"No wonder Micheal Dey your name ."

@bluedreamfelix:

"Young man what exactly are you doing?"

@nelly_og95:

"I love your shirt. It look nice on you."

@jaygoldmusic:

"I like be like this small girl Life is good ❤️ like make i dy naija Life is gooodddd!"

@osca.best:

"Micheal ojapiano, in Micheal Jackson's voice."

