Popular Nigerian filmmakers Femi Adebayo Salami and Kunle Afolayan met recently, and their pictures caught the interest of netizens

The King of Thieves creator was hosted by his honourable colleague at his film village,

Taking to social media, Kunle shared several photographs taken from his link-up with Femi and thanked him for his support

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo Salami recently showed support to his friend and colleague Kunle Afolayan.

The King of Thieves producer stopped by Kunle Afolayan's film village, where he is presently filming a project with the veteran actress Sola Sobowale.

Femi Adebayo visits Kunle Afolayan's film village Credit: Kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan took to social media to thank Femi for coming through with a series of photos taken together.

Tagging Sola Sobowale in the caption, he wrote:

"Thanks, bro [Femi], for stopping by. We are still at it".

Reacting to it, Adebayo encouraged him to continue making Nigerians proud as he thanked him.

"Omo iya. Continue to make us proud .. I appreciate you, my brother".

See their pictures below:

Pictures of Femi Adebayo and Kunle Afolayan spark reactions

Fans appreciated the screen lords for their amazing work in the Nollywood industry. See them below:

iam_pito:

"My two daddies."

abayomi_alvin:

"Oscar Winning."

oladipupo_goshen:

"Awọn Idan gán gán flagged by the King herself.. Great One."

olusholalawal123:

"Welldone for wishing him well uncle femi dat how God will expand u too one love ❤️."

1089_israel:

"Can I come to just visit the view @kunleafo I’ll love to see it ."

theanike____:

"Great thespians ❤️."

nizzy_viral1343:

"@solasobowale love you too mamma ."

Femi Adebayo prays for colleagues in Mecca

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo shared pictures of him in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In the caption of the picture of him on holy pilgrimage, Femi wrote:

"Supplications rendered! May we receive grant to them AMEN! Like & Comment AMEN if you can read this, and yours will not elude you."

The actor, a staunch Muslim, was also seen in a video shared by his colleague Ibrahim Chatta as he prayed for an association in Nollywood, African Men Entertainment Kings known as AFRIMEK.

Source: Legit.ng