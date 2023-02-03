Will Smith and his partner in crime Martin Lawrence excited film lovers from across the world when they announced Bad Boys 4

The Hollywood heavyweights shared that they've decided to bless the world with another instalment of the franchise and fans are here for it

Reacting to the trending vlip of the announcement, scores of people said they can't wait to watch the action film with a bit of comedy

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sent their fans into a frenzy when they announced that Bad Boys 4 is on the way. The Hollywood superstars took to their official social media accounts to make the announcement and the whole world is here for it.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced ‘Bad Boys 4’ in a viral video. Image: @willsmith, @martinlawrence

Source: UGC

Thousands of people said they can't wait to watch the fourth instalment of the action film featuring a bit of comedy. Taking to Instagram, Martin captioned the clip of the official announcement:

An entertainment page @POCculture also took to Twitter and shared the video. The micro-blogging handle captioned its post:

"Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce BAD BOYS 4 LIFE!"

Movie lovers react to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's announcement

Excited people shared that they cannot wait to watch the movie. Some even suggested that the superstars drop their film on the same day as Rush Hour 4.

@TrizzeTrell23 said:

"We need Bad Boys 4 and Rush Hour 4 to release in 2024. It’s only right. Maybe release on the same day? Great marketing and friendly competition."

@TatianaKing wrote:

"Lol, I thought this happened already. Oh well, let's goooo."

@MirazNBA commented:

"Let’s gooo. Make it 5-6-7!!"

@tfromthetdot wrote:

"Ooooh, I love this franchise!"

@SoSpelmany said:

"They’re so cute together."

@itsjustTaj_ added:

"Typically, I’d be against multiple sequels from old movies but Bad Boys 3 was fire, bring me."

Source: Briefly.co.za