Will Smith shocked everyone at last year's Academy Awards when he slapped Chris Rock over a joke the comedian made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett

Serena Williams has reflected on the infamous slap, and she urges people to forgive the Hollywood actor

According to the tennis legend, people should understand that we are all human; hence we all make mistakes

Serena Williams has admitted that Will Smith's controversial slap at the Oscars overshadowed some special moments for others.

Serena Williams reflects on Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap 1 year later. Photo: CBS/ Getty Images.

However, the tennis legend wants people to forgive the actor because we are all human and make mistakes.

In a conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the 41-year-old tennis legend offered her thoughts on Smith slapping Chris Rock during last year's Oscars.

This was after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, baldness.

Oscar slap overshadow good moments

While she never directly addressed Smith, Rock, or the infamous slap, Williams broached the subject while referencing King Richard when discussing her father, Richard Williams.

"I thought it was such an incredible film and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed," said Williams in reference to Rock, after he was slapped, awarding Questlove with an Oscar in the Best Documentary category.

Adding that:

"But I also feel that I've been in a position where I've been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I'm the kind of person that's just like, 'I've been there. I've made a mistake. It's not the end of the world.' We're all imperfect and we're all human and let's just be kind to each other. So, that's often forgotten a lot."

Will Smith to visit Zanzibar

In other news, Will Smith accepted an invitation from renowned high divers from Zanzibar. The online sensation stunted men in unison and welcomed Smith, displaying the actor's portrait art piece before showing off their acrobatic skills.

The high divers clad in Bat-Man, Spider-Man and Captain America superhero gear amazed the actor who shared the video on his Instagram.

He captioned the post: "WOOOOOWWW… Thank You! Thank You!! That is Gorgeous. I’m on my way."

