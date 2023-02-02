Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji, Bayo Bankole, who is also known as Boy Alinco, featured in a movie alongside Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

The movie shot in America also starred some Hollywood actors like Dave Sheridan, Amber Rivette, and Felissa Rose among others

'Take Me Home' is a movie laced with African cultural narratives - mystery, courage, and self-belief

In a major breakthrough that has the trappings of royalty and prestige, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) CFR has made debuts into the Hollywood movie production playing a unique role that befits his throne as the custodian of the Yoruba culture and brings royalty, honour and authority into the make-believe industry.

The movie is about the quest for one's origin and root that led the characters to question the status quo and take action in the discovery of destiny.

The Ooni of Ife epitomizes the source of the Yoruba people which historically is Ile-Ife and this plays out in the movie 'Take Me Home' in a thought-provoking manner.

Oba Ogunwusi who is the spiritual and traditional leader of the Yoruba race is saddled with the responsibility of making supplications to God and the Òrìṣàs on behalf of his people.

'Take Me Home' shot in the Hollywood Studios in California, United States, throws light on the essence of culture and tradition of the Yorubas to the western world.

It is a unique movie laced with African cultural narratives - mystery, courage, and self-belief. It is a story of an American family that gets stuck in a series of Pandora’s Box when their daughter gets possessed after wearing an African masquerade costume which was stolen during a tour of Ile-Ife. In a bid to save the life of their daughter, the entire family gets into a new can of trouble following the promises of two African immigrants.

'Take Me Home' produced by historian filmmaker, broadcaster and cultural ambassador; Dotun Taylor, featured Hollywood actors like Dave Sheridan, Amber Rivette, Felissa Rose, and Meji Black also stars Nigerian Nollywood actors; Lateef Adedimeji and Bayo Bankole (Boy Alinco) among others.

