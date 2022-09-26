One of the most famous housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show season 7, Sheggz, would probably not have expected the type of reception he got after his eviction

Sheggz was booed ferociously by the BBNaija live audience from the moment he stepped out of Biggie's house, and the jeers didn't stop until after he left the stage

The BBNaija live audience was sighted jumping and cheering after Ebuka announced Sheggz's eviction

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition housemate Olusegun Olusemo, better known as Sheggz, got one of the most brutal receptions after his eviction from the show.

The ex-professional footballer got a mean reaction from fans of the show live at the BBNaija arena, showing their displeasure with some of his antics during his stay on the show.

The moment BBNaija's Sheggz was booed off stage after his eviction sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @sheggzolu

Source: Instagram

From the moment, Sheggz's eviction was announced, fans in the live hall could be sighted cheering and celebrating that the aspiring actor had finally left the show.

The former housemate was practically booed off the stage during his eviction interview with Ebuka.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, it seemed all that didn't faze the reality TV star as he walked off after his interview putting up a peace out sign.

Watch a clip of how things unfolded below:

Read how some netizens reacted to what happened:

@jane_orah:

"Why shaming him, that’s so unfair what exactly did he do."

@fiona_kaay:

"Omo it was bad! When his name was called to be evicted, the audience were rejoicing and he saw it."

@nice_onlinestores:

"Who cares. He actually gave us a show."

@amyskitchenandtreats:

"Omo when Nigerians mean you eeeh they won't hide it this was the opposite of hw he entered."

@kennyluv3:

"Their hate has got nothing on him."

@kaes_talkcast:

"Omg!!! Nobody deserves to ever be treated like this! I’ve never been a fan of the guy but in the last two weeks he has shown there is more to him. I hope he’s able to clarify and make adjustments. I feel so bad for him."

@leez_dii:

"I like that sheggz gave them peace out answered his questions n moved they got nothing on him."

BBNaija Level Up: Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes are evicted from the show as others make the grand finale, Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the latest eviction show of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition, where three housemates were evicted from the show missing out on the grand finale run.

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, the eviction show saw some fans' favourites, Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes, leave Biggie's house.

Their evictions came as surprises for their fans who were rooting for them and served as joy for those who wanted them out.

Source: Legit.ng