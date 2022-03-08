The Batman has become the first movie produced in the pandemic era to pass $100 million (N50 billion) in Box Office earnings in its opening weekend

The Warner Bros' superhero movie joins Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the second pandemic era movie to pass $100 million over opening weekend

The Batman features award-winning stars such as Robert Pattison, who plays the superhero, and Zoë Kravitz

Warner Bros' latest superhero movie, The Batman, has made history by becoming the first pandemic era movie to rack in about N50 billion in its first weekend.

‘The Batman’ Reboot has collected an estimated R1.9 Billion on Box Office in Its Opening Weekend. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The movie surpassed another superhero movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in 2021.

The South African reports that the new addition to the evergrowing Batman movie collection, which features English actor Robert Pattison, collected an estimated R1.9 billion from Friday to Sunday.

According to Variety, The Batman's impressive ticket sales have made it the second movie produced during the pandemic era to surpass $100 million. CNN adds that the gloomy superhero movie's opening exceeded industry expectations. The publication also notes that the movie's opening is the best for 2022.

The huge success has been welcomed by the studio, which reportedly forked out a hefty $200 million for the production of the movie, Variety reports. The publication goes on to review that Warner Bros also used a few more million dollars in marketing and distribution costs.

