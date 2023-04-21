Thomas Taylor, a World War II veteran, is preparing up to celebrate his 100th birthday in the United States of America

He will mark the momentous day at the Butler Street Senior Living facility surrounded by loved ones

The centenarian who witnessed the Great Depression joined the US Army to serve his nation and its people

Thomas Taylor, a World War II veteran, is gearing up to celebrate his centennial birthday at the Butler Street Senior Living facility in the United States of America.

The resident of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is expected to receive love from his community on his 100th birthday.

Thomas Taylor celebrated online

The institution posted congratulations online for Taylor, who gave excellent service to the American people and his country.

African-American World War 2 veteran marks his birthday. Photo credit: Butler Street Senior Living/GMVozd.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Thomas served in WWII and is a real American Hero. Additionally, he will soon turn 100! Wouldn't it be wonderful if everyone in the nation sent him cards wishing him a happy 100th birthday?” facility officials posted online.

They believed it to be a thoughtful act that would contribute to many family members and friends already preparing for Taylor's special day.

“It’s always special when you get that next year, you know? It doesn’t have to be a big milestone; it’s ‘You’ve made it another year, you’re [surrounded] by loved [ones],’” said Tori Grizzle, head concierge at Butler Street Senior Living, according to Fox 43.

At first, coworkers felt it would be unusual to receive at least 100 cards, one for each year of his life. However, they have already greatly surpassed their objective, and Taylor claimed he enjoyed reading the congratulations notes.

“It means a lot when you reach that age, and all these people are celebrating your birthday, but I also think it's simply natural,” he said, per Because of Them We Can.

Thomas Taylor's advice to people

The veteran has lived a long life and has faced his share of difficulties. After serving his nation, he returned to the United States only to experience the terrible loss of his wife and son.

Taylor emphasised that despite everything, he had led a wonderful life and urged others not to let their failures bring them down.

“Avoid letting challenges affect you; instead, persevere through them while attempting to identify your options. Do what you can if you can; don't try to take on too much if you can't,” Taylor advised.

Happy Blessed Birthday Taylor! Thank you for all of your contributions.

Nigerian man marks 100th birthday in style

A Nigerian man inspired people to live a healthy life after celebrating his 100th birthday thanksgiving on Sunday, October 30.

The birthday thanksgiving which was held at the Dunamis Christian Center in Abuja was graced by family and friends of the celebrant.

Born in 1922, the man is said to have three wives, 18 children, 46 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Source: YEN.com.gh