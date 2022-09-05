A young couple went online to share their proud achievement of purchasing a stunning new home that netizens loved and envied

The pair run a popular YouTube channel that boasts over 2 million followers and shows their day-to-day lives and silly antics

Netizens came in droves to congratulate the duo on their achievement while also sharing hopes of accomplishing the same thing

A young couple commemorated purchasing a new home on the socials with netizens worldwide, praising them and showing positive envy.

A pair of young adults bought a lavish home that made Netizens happy and jealous. Images: @rissag97/ Twitter

was the lady who made the post on Twitter, drawing the attention of thousands of individuals worldwide with the simple caption:

"We bought a house."

The woman is one-half of Riss & Quan, a YouTube channel the pair share together where they document their day-to-day lives and crazy adventures.

The house in question is heavenly, boasting a massive lawn and what seems to be a wooden finish on the outside walls. Once inside, you can see a large open plan set up with a fully kitted kitchen in the background. What is quite astounding is how high the ceiling is as well.

Folks from across the world sat themselves down in the comment section to share their thoughts on the post, with many commending them and feeling positively jealous about the achievement. See the responses below:

@kingperi_ posted:

"God When"

@BonoEddie said:

"Congs, but this is also a reminder to those still staying with parents to wake up. We got to work hard and become independent!"

@Blackfranchiz shared:

@ifitsowell mentioned:

"Ok this is the life I pray to have someday outside Nigeria."

@Thobisani_m commented:

"Whatever you guys said in your prayers, I just copy!! Congratulations are in order! This is just so beautiful "

@Mamoyo97 posted:

@valofthe_East asked:

"What am I doing wrong "

@godspowerdomin shared:

