Late president Umaru Musa Yar'Adua's son, Shehu, got married to his lover Yacine recently, and it was graced by influential figures

The beautiful ceremony was graced by Aisha Buhari, Toyin Saraki, Goodluck Jonathan and a host of others

Nigerians could not help but gush over the couple as many congratulated them and reminisced on how much of a good man Yar'Adua was

Son of the late former president of Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, Shehu recently tied the knot with his beautiful bride Yacine.

Photos and videos from the event showed dignitaries such as former president Goodluck Jonathan, President Buhari's wife, Aisha, and former Senate president Bukola Saraki's wife, Toyin.

Shehu Yar'Adua gets married to stunning bride Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

The bride and groom, as well as their guests, had a swell time at the after-party as they danced and sang happily.

Nigerians react to the video

prettydamsel77:

"Son of a good man ‍♂️ congratulations ❤️"

quickbrownies.ng:

"Her wedding gown is given ❤️"

cynthiaraymond64:

"She's beautiful nd she body the dress ..congratulations to the beautiful couple."

drpenking:

"Happy married life to them. Son of a good man. Nigeria misses that man."

damnath_collections:

"I don't like seeing Yar'adua's picture, it always remains me of how I cried when he died...May you both enjoy a peaceful Marriage..."

gini_theintentionalmom:

"I love Love o! Congratulations to this beautiful couple. Shehu your late father was a good man. Please keep his legacy going. ❤️"

buskuka95:

"Congratulations to the couple . God bless your marriage. Your father was a good man. Be good to your wife too. "

detolacash:

"God bless your union….your papa do well so you deserve the best in life ❤️"

