Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie knows how pretty his daughter Danielle is, and he has warned boys not to come to his house

The actor shared a photo of the 17-year-old on his page and gushed over how pretty she is as well as her academic achievement

Yul's followers, as usual, took to the comment section to drag him for taking a second wife, Judy Austin, after he already had beautiful kids with May

Popular Nollywood filmmaker Yul Edochie has sparked reactions on social media as usual after he decided to appreciate his 17-year-old daughter Danielle's beauty and brains.

The actor shared a photo of his teenage daughter and praised himself for birthing beautiful children.

Nigerians drag Yul Edochie as he gushes over his daughter. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul, who expressed gratitude to God for his blessings, further revealed that Danielle is already on her way to her second year at the university.

Lastly, as every father would, the actor issued a warning to boys who might be enticed by his daughter's beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Omo leave am, I dey born fine children sha. My 17yr old daughter @danielleyuledochie now going into 200 level in the University. Beauty with brains. I AM BLESSED AND GRATEFUL TO GOD. PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Boys no near my house say you dey find her oo. WARNING!"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's post

porshe_sassy:

"But you marry second wife!"

princess_gracey_30:

"But you near another person house? My bro Don get wife like this o."

marazaach2:

"This girl go show you pepper for wetin you do her mama...stop posting her, you are childish."

hermothersdaughta:

"Na now you no say you get fine pikin? And why won’t boys near your house? You near judy house despite being married now. 2 can play the game."

oma_unisexstore:

"How can someone bring so much joy and spoil it with his own hands."

mummysonlygurl:

"Chai I never see man wey like attention pass you , Judy don make you turn woman .. Chaii eyaah."

Nigerians gush over stunning photos of Yul Edochie's first wife May and daughter

Yul Edochie's first wife May is now a social media favourite as Nigerians waged war against her husband on her behalf after he married Judy Austin.

The mum of four took to her Instagram page with a photo of herself and her daughter Danielle at an event.

Danielle who looks like a younger version of her beautiful mum was caught unawares in the photos.

Source: Legit.ng