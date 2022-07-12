A video circulating about an Emir's parade in a popular city in Lagos has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The Emir of Festac allegedly paraded with his entourage in Festac town Lagos on Sallah day to celebrate with his kinsmen

The video got everyone talking, with many people suggesting that such cannot happen in the northern part of the country

The Eid-El-Kabir celebrations got interesting in Lagos popular city after a beautiful display rent the streets of Festac town.

A northern emir put his culture on display as he paraded in Festac during the Sallah festival to the excitement of his followers.

Emir of Festac parades Lagos streets on Sallah Day. Credit: @isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Trumpets were blown with drums sounds renting the air as the emir moved gallantly in a luxurious ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The scene depicted a typical view of the northern Nigerian emir parade, and it got people asking if such a traditional display can be done by southerners in the north.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Emir of Festac's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of the emir of Festac's display on Sallah day.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mazi_udo:

"I’m not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu, but this is exactly what he predicted years ago. The agenda is in full swing, the game is afoot."

Its_major22:

"Truth be told and the so called people are still supporting this madness wish no tribe can try such in North Tinubu is bringing Fulani over to take over Lagos I swear watch and see"

Yiklad:

"What southerners can't try in the north. Shame on Yoruba leaders."

Akinjolaoso:

"Notting Hill Carnival."

Nigerian man celebrates Sallah with 3 wives and 19 children

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Baba Lawal, went viral after celebrating Sallah with his three wives and 19 children.

The polygamous man shared photos of himself with his three wives and 19 children on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms and generated thousands of comments from concerned Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng