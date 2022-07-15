The Hajj pilgrimage is an annual Islamic rite by Muslim believers who visit the holy land of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia

The pilgrimage takes place in the last month of the Islamic calendar where Muslims gather from all over the world to observe a routine holy rite

Some notable Nigerian in the entertainment industry made it to this year's hajj and they share moments from the holy month with their fans back home

The Islamic pilgrimage is compulsory for Muslims who are physically and financially capable to observe it and it happens once a year.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on July 6, 2022, confirmed that it had conveyed 29,128 pilgrims and 920 officials in 73 flights into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Hajj.

Celebrities who performed Hajj 2022. Credit: @officialpasuma @mustiphasholagbade @iyaibadansneh @femiadebayosalami.

Among the 29,128 pilgrims, some celebrities made it to the holy land in 2022.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the celebrities who made it to Saudi Arabia this year.

1. Wasiu Alabi Pasuma

Popular Nigerian singer, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma is among the Nigerian celebrities who performed the hajj pilgrimage in 2022.

The singer shared videos of himself performing the process on Instagram to his numerous followers on Instgram and offered his heartfelt prayers for them.

This is not the first time the Fuji maestro will be performing hajj.

Watch one of his videos below:

2. Femi Adebayo Salami

Femi Adebayo Salami is another Nigerian celebrity who performed this year's hajj and he shared numerous videos from the holy land.

He took time to give his fans back home shoutouts and pray for them ahead of the eid-el-kabir celebration,

The actor also shared a post to talk about his thriving career that spans over decades and thanked God for it.

Check out the post below:

3. Doyin Kukoyi

Veteran television host and actress, Doyin Kukoyi also took part in the 2022 Hajj and she shared several videos of herself performing the holy prigrimage.

She offered prayers for herself and her followers back home as he Instagram page was flooded with moments from the holy land.

Check out one of her posts below:

4 Adekola Tijani

Yoruba cactor, Adekola Tijani who is popularly known as “Kamilu Kompo” is another Nigerian celebrity that went to observe the 2022 hajj.

Like his colleagues, he shared a lot of posts of himself going through the routine in Mecca and Medina to her followers on social media.

Adekola urged his fans back home to pray and fast on the special day of Arafat, check out the post below:

5. Mustapha Sholagbade

Nollywood actor, Mustapha Sholagabade who is known for serving Islamic goals on Instagram is another celebrity that went for 2022 hajj pilgrimage.

The passionate actor shared an emotional moment he kissed the holy stone in the city as he performs his hajj rites.

He also sent prayers to his fans back home, check out his post below:

6. Rukayal Lawal

Another actress who made the list is Rukayat Lawal better known as Iyaibadan who shared posts on her Instagram page about the importance of fasting on Arafat day.

Like her colleagues, she also sent prayers to her fans back home.

Check out one of her posts below:

