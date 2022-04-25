The demise of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has brought to light an important figure in the monarch’s palace

Named Baba Keji, the oldest and shortest palace servant who is allegedly aged 120 has served three different Alaafin of Oyo

A video making the rounds online captured Baba Keji looking hale and hearty as he answered questions

Amid the passing on of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, another member of the royal palace has caught the attention of Nigerians in the online community.

The aged man identified as Morenikeji Lasisi aka Baba Keji is the oldest palace servant who has witnessed the reign of three different Alaafin of Oyo.

Baba Keji is oldest and shortest palace aide in Oyo. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Baba Keji is reportedly aged 120 and still holds a position as the head of the palace aides.

The centenarian is likely to witness the installation of another Alaafin which will make it the fourth monarch he gets to serve.

Baba Keji hale and hearty in video

In a video making the rounds online, Baba Keji was seen answering questions from an individual who came to visit the palace.

He identified himself in the Yoruba language and mentioned how he has witnessed the reign of three different monarchs of the Oyo kingdom.

When asked about his age, the old man said he couldn’t remember but confirmed he is more than 100. Baba Keji also mentioned that he has children and a wife who are all still well and alive.

He, however, refused the offer for a second wife while hilariously noting that he only wants money at the moment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

sir_mido_1 Smile said:

"That age is not correct to me because if he server 3 kings. Then he is above120 years. This present one was 84 years. How old was the father of the late king? Then what age did he start serving the first one he served. The story no clear."

basiratadenikesalaam said:

"According to what my Dad told me Said Baba Morenikeji worked with Oba Adenira Adeyemi 1945 then when Oladigbolu got to the throne he was also a worker in the palace then Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi."

the ceo_houseoftia said:

"This man na spirit."

adewale.badmus.712 said:

"This is not the better way to interview this man at all. There much be a better way to do this. Because we need to learn more from him. Ovo history is not a joke at all."

blackygem said:

"I know this man growing up..his name is baba keji. sure he's still alive."

fehinagedefyingskinoil said:

"I love the man he said he doesn't want another woman reason he is still alive and looks so good."

esterioyebansinfoot said:

"He follows Alaafin evervwhere then. He used to sit beside him on the floor."

