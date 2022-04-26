Tributes and condolences have continued to flood in for the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and his family

However, the late monarch has been said to be planning a whole lot for the year before his unprecedented demise

One of these plans was to pay a visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife in Osun state to even the gesture of friendship and oneness stretched by Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II

The death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo is still being greeted with a lot of tributes as the late monarch is being praised for having a stellar reign on the throne.

However, Oba Adeyemi who reigned for almost 52 years on the throne had some unfulfilled plans on his card before his demise.

Group photograph of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and his wives. Photo Credit: (@alaafin_oyo)

Source: Instagram

According to The Nation newspaper, the monarch’s unfulfilled are;

1. His failed visit to Ooni’s palace

Over the years, there is a growing debate and tension over the superiority of the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife.

Both Yoruba monarchs have a rich history of Yoruba heritage and also an age-long rivalry between both powerful monarchs dating back to ancient history.

In January 2018, history was rewritten when Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife doused an age-long rivalry by visiting Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III during its 45th coronation anniversary on the throne.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, Oba Ogunwusi became the first Ooni to visit the Alaafin's palace or Oyo town since 1937.

Most recently when the Ooni was paying his respects and tribute to the late Alaafin, he disclosed that the Oba Lamidi had promised to visit his palace in Ife in mid-2022.

2. Unfulfilled plans to confer Gbajabiamila with a chieftaincy title

Similarly, it was also gathered that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila was due to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the powerful monarch.

Gbajabiamila was due to be conferred with the title of Baamofin of Oyo Kingdom

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, also spoke yesterday of the aborted plan by the late monarch to settle the rift between him and his principal.

3. Unfulfilled plans to gift a well-furnished house to his wives

Meanwhile, sources also disclosed that the late monarch was supposed to gift two of his wives a well-furnished house before the end of April.

The source said:

“Kabiyesi was waiting to get well. He planned to hand over a gift of new houses to two of the queens. But, death has made that impossible now. The houses have been completed. They were just to be handed over to the wives.”

The monarch, who was the consenting authority to obas in Oyo and Oke-Ogun communities, had also initiated plans to confront the Oyo State Government over the elevation of some chiefs and bales into obas without his consent, and in violation of chieftaincy laws.

What will happen to his wives?

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi with numerous online users having to ask questions about the late king’s numerous wives and what will be their fates.

It is a known fact that the late monarch was married to many beautiful women, both young and old.

Some of the wives also have very young children with a number of them being twins or triplets.

