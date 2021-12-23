Kili Paul, a Maasai herder and his sister Neema have taken the internet by storm with their TikTok videos

The siblings are a hit, especially in India, as they li-sync to famous Hindu songs, and Bollywood stars have recognised them

Kili disclosed that elders thought he had gone mad when he started doing TikTok videos as it was a foreign concept

Kili Paul, a young Maasai man and his sister, are making waves on TikTok with their videos.

Kili Paul and his sister Neema are TikTok sensations in India. Photos: Kili Paul.

Source: Instagram

The herder from Tanzania and his sister Neema Paul have become a hit across the globe, especially in India.

The siblings went viral in the Asian nation for sharing videos singing along to famous Indian songs.

Kili's India fame

Speaking to BBC, Kili recounted how they started doing TikTok videos.

"We started doing it solely for entertainment purposes," he said.

"When he told me to shoot the videos with him, I tried and found that it was quite easy," Neema recalled.

Kili spoke about their celebrity status in India, saying he has always loved Hindu songs.

"I don't speak Hindu and I am not a good singer. I do lip syncs. I love Hindu songs and wanted to do something showing it," he said.

Electricity, doubting elders

Kili disclosed when he started doing TikTok videos, the older people thought he had lost his mind as it was a foreign concept to the community.

"They initially thought I had been bewitched or gone crazy. They called my brothers to take me to hospital for a mental check-up," he said.

To access electricity to charge his phone, Kili has to travel 10 kilometres.

"We have 3G internet so it really helps," he said.

Kili divulged that they have not started benefiting from their viral clips but received a lot of guests courtesy of their newfound fame.

