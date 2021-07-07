An English TikToker has headed online to share all the secrets behind her success, namely how she earns money

The influencer divulged all four of her streams of income to her millions of followers

Despite the lack of job security, the young woman is definitely sure she wouldn't choose to do anything else

A TikTok influencer has headed online to share all the secrets to her success. Now her full-time job, Star Holroyd makes her money off the social media platform in 4 simple ways.

The young woman has an impressive 693,000 followers on the app, and over 25.5m likes altogether on her content.

This stunner is revealing all the secrets to her success. Images: @starholroyd/Instagram

How she became a viral sensation

She became popular last year after posting relatable videos about memories from school and certainly got people laughing after giving them an education in British slang words.

The content creator shared that she'd been asked a lot how she makes her cash online and so thought it a good idea to finally share her secrets.

She made millions of naira

Firstly, she earns money from TikTok’s “Creator Fund,” where content creators make money depending on how well-received their videos are on the platform. Star earns between R6-R600 (N172.33-N17,226.38) depending on her viewership.

Freelance work was Star’s second form of earning, such as her channel about British slang.

Her third way of earning is through fun product placement and collaborations with certain brands, getting commission off products linked on her page. The hardworking babe has made around R8 000 (N229,775.30) from this type of work in the last month.

Star’s fourth and final mode of income is through ads and sponsorships. She said:

“This is where is make most of my money. It’s the same as if you saw a billboard or a magazine advert, but they’re advertising on my social channels.”

In April, Star earned £5,000 (N2,828,183.50) - before tax and commission - and in May this decreased to £1,700 (N961,582.39) - before tax and commission.

Altogether from April to June, Star earned £14,500 (N8,202,030.05) - before tax and commission - from advertising.

Although the influencer has little job security because of how often the amount fluctuates, she adds that she would not choose to do anything else.

“I’m so grateful that I get to do this for a living, and thank you so much if you’re one of my followers - this happened by accident, I was just trying to keep entertained during lockdown.”

