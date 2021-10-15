2baba's baby mama who has been causing quite a stir on social media lately has got people talking yet again

She recently landed in Abuja same time the singer revealed that he was in the city with some of his colleagues for a Senate hearing over industry matters

Photos that have made rounds on Instagram showed Pero with some of 2baba's close friends who seem to have endorsed her as his first lady despite Annie

There seems to be another drama brewing in the Idibia home ever since 2baba's baby mama, Pero, landed in Abuja.

Pero's arrival in Nigeria doesn't seem to make Annie bothered as she has not issued any statement concerning the latest development.

2baba's friends endorse Pero Photo credit: @official2baba/ Lucy Ogah

Source: Instagram

2baba's friends gush over Pero

Pero has linked up with some ladies in 2baba's close circle in Abuja and to the surprise of many, they seem to have endorsed her.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Photos of the ladies striking different poses as posted by one of them, Lucy Ogah, has made the rounds on social media.

Not only did they take photos with Pero, but according to Lucy, they see her as the unbothered, unshakeable and unmovable first lady.

"Pero, the unbothered, unshakeable and unmovable first lady."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

As expected, the post got people talking and some are not pleased with the way Annie is being portrayed and treated.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

Susan Eleyi Alorye:

"If you are big, you are big!!"

Lilian Ogbole:

"I got pero's back 100% . She is the first lady as far as we Idomas are concerned. How are our sons? Annie should quietly stay on her lane and stop been antagonistic."

Mhiz Esther:

"Na them. Associations of baby mamas. Birds of the same feathers flock together. What was I even expecting?"

mz_xheun

"This is all shades of wrong. Women though! We are our own worst enemy."

hindfashionstoreng:

"My fine girl Annie has suffered walahi, I know she is doing this for her children but her happiness?"

aakosua_goddess:

"This will really be painful. I Don’t wish this for any woman."

Annie Idibia replies online in-laws

2baba's wife, Annie, seemed to have resigned to fate over whatever happens in her marriage after her initial outburst weeks ago.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, the actress assured online in-laws who might be worried about her that she is fine on her own.

The mum of two, who has kept a solid front like nothing happened, posted a saying which might insinuate that she is not afraid of anything that might happen because she trusts herself and her strength.

Source: Legit