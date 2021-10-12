2baba and his babymama Pero has got Nigerians talking on social media after a report about them was published online

Pero recently landed in Nigeria and seemed like she would be staying with one of her friends in Abuja

2baba also revealed that he is in Abuja with some of his colleagues for senate hearing over industry matters

Weeks after Annie Idibia called out her husband 2baba for travelling to America to see his babymama, Pero has landed in Nigeria.

In fact, the mother of four is currently in Abuja. Coincidentally, the African Queen singer is also in Abuja.

2baba had shared a video showing the moment he met with Sola Sobowale at Abuja. According to the singer, he attended a senate hearing over copyright issues with some colleagues in the industry.

Pero arrives Abuja same day 2baba shares a photo of himself in the city. Photos: @perosaiyemi, @official2baba, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Pero reposted a video of her friend who welcomed her to the city on her Instastory. Pero's friend was celebrating her arrival, noting that they were going to party.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Pero then expressed her love for the beautiful city Abuja.

Pero's arrival in Abuja the same day as 2baba has now got Nigerians talking on social media.

Nigerians react

chiblue0202:

"Will be refreshing Annie's page."

jumpsuit_magazine:

"You people want to give Annie idibia BP."

julsnewshq:

"I can't keep up with all this wahala again. The internet is headaching me."

kween___mimi:

"Mona stop to cause trouble for ppl home."

detola.a:

"Annie is on the next flight to Abuja."

akambisa:

"You guys want to give someone bp."

ministerofhappiness1:

"House of assembly and artists... Are you seeing what I'm seeing?"

distinct_souvenirs:

"Annie on the next available flight to Abuja."

_kwnye_:

"Family reunion in Abuja."

i_am_candydessie:

"Pero zukwanuike ooo Haba now wetin you Dey find."

omasleek2015

"I no get strength for fight oo."

tihfeh_:

"Someone check up on Annie."

jenyify2:

"Annie time to go to abuja n practice ur kunfu style u people should do it woman to woman."

tcexquisitelooks

"What a coincidence."

adanze_h:

"Accept your co wife in peace. No need for vawlence."

2baba breaks his silence over Annie's drama on social media

Days after Annie called 2baba out on social media, the music legend finally reacted. He admitted that it was wrong of his wife to bring their marital issues to social media.

However, he added that he would not allow the matter to become a free-for-all battle with everyone having who they support or not.

Noting that neither he nor his wife is perfect, 2baba urged everyone to stop debating on the issue and allow his family to tackle the matter privately.

Source: Legit.ng News