The high cost of aso-oke fabrics has become a cause of worry for actress and filmmaker Olasimbo Yeside Aminat, aka Yetunde Gold

She said that the cost of aso-oke has skyrocketed by 1000% and it is affecting those who wish to rock the traditional fabric

Many netizens agreed with her and shared their concerns about the issue and why the prices of aso-oke and adire have skyrocketed

Actress and filmmaker Olasimbo Yeside Aminat, also known as Yetunde Gold, has complained about the high cost of aso-oke and adire fabrics.

She noted that she wanted to promote culture and not break the bank. Her worry was spurred by how the prices of the aso-oke and adire have skyrocketed by 1000%.

Actress Yetunde Gold laments about the high cost of adire and aso-oke. Image credit: @yetunde_gold

Source: Instagram

According to Yetunde Gold, who is the special assistant on women affairs to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, those in charge of the aso-oke and adire market do too much.

Netizens lament the high cost of aso-oke

Many people agreed that the price of the aso-oke was expensive. They added that the desire to patronise some vendors can be discouraging because of how the cost puts a deep hole in one's pocket.

They added that aso-oke and adire were expensive because most of the materials were imported. Consequently, the dollar rate has gone higher which affects the price of imported goods in Nigeria.

See Yetunde Gold's post below:

Reactions as Yetunde-Gold complains about aso-oke cost

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions to Yetunde Gold's complaints about the skyrocketing cost of aso-oke and adire.

@theonlynazanwa commented:

"Lol, if you talk too much they’ll say you’re not the target audience. How then can we continue supporting our own brands when the prices wants to barb somebody’s hair?"

@b.le.ssing noted:

"I sell really affordable Adire pieces and I can make them to any dress you desire."

@official_kakalito reacted:

"Patronize local stores for your aso oke. Those who sells theirs more expensive also buy from this people.

@dr_ceecee commented:

"RTW in Nigeria has suddenly become outrageous."

@adirebyibile noted:

"Not all vendors are greedy, i pray God heals our land, more than 90% of the materials used in the production is imported. Indigenous attires can only be cheap when raw materials are produced locally."

@collinsederaro stated:

"Everything is subject to bad governance. APC should do the needful. Suffer too much for this land. Let’s learn to apportion Blames rightly."

@salau_alasooke said:

"The cost of asooke materials and workmanship is expensive. Don't forget the materials we used are imported."

Lady transforms mum's 80s aso-oke outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady caused a buzz on the internet after she shared a video of the outfit she rocked on her 25th birthday.

She took her grandma's pink aso-oke outfit from the 1980s and wore it, giving off some dance moves before she took it off.

In the transition video, she showed off the birthday outfit which was beautifully sown with a 'gele' that gave her a show-stopping vibe.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng