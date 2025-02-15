How To Order from Shein, Temu, Amazon, eBay, and Ship To Your Doorstep in Nigeria

Imagine going through your favourite international online shopping platforms as a Nigerian and adding so many things to your cart. However, when it’s time for you to checkout, you suddenly realise that you have to deal with limited payment options, long delivery times, custom duties, and high shipping costs. These are some of the problems Nigerians face when shopping from international retailers like Shein, Temu, Amazon, eBay etc, which can turn an exciting shopping experience into a nightmare.

Thankfully, Fez Delivery, a leading last-mile delivery company, has simplified the process of importing items from different countries, including the UK, US, China, and more, straight to your doorstep in Nigeria within 7-10 business days.

Fez Delivery has addressed the pain points of customers who find it challenging and stressful to purchase items from international stores with its tech-driven delivery solutions.

However, that is not all. Business owners also stand to gain using Fez Delivery. Entrepreneurs can now seamlessly export their goods from Nigeria to over 200 cities worldwide including destinations across Africa, the UK, US, Europe, Asia and more. This way, business owners can also target clients abroad, with the assurance that their goods will get to them in no time.

This is perfect for entrepreneurs, exporters, and people looking to send parcels, fashion items, or even bulk shipments abroad.

Step-by-Step guide on how to shop & ship to Nigeria with Fez

Step 1: Use Fez Delivery’s address during checkout on the shopping platform or send your package to the warehouse address in the UK, US or China.

Step 2: Download the Fez Delivery app from the App store or Play Store or go to: https://web.fezdelivery.co/import to book an order.

Step 3: Input your delivery details and other necessary information including your tracking ID.

Step 4: Once your item is received at Fez warehouse, an email notification will be sent to confirm your package weight and request payment.

Step 5: Once your payment is confirmed, Fez Delivery will begin the shipment process for items to be delivered promptly to your doorstep in Nigeria.

How to expand your business with Fez Delivery

Fez Delivery isn’t just for shoppers, it’s also a game-changer for small businesses, people who do dropshipping, and Nigerian entrepreneurs looking to sell internationally.

Their export services allows you to ship items from Nigeria to destinations across Africa, the UK, US, Europe, Asia, and more. With shipping access to over 200+ cities worldwide, you can make your business global effortlessly by targeting people interested in your product overseas.

Special Offer: Get 5% OFF international deliveries in February

In the month of love and in the spirit of giving, Fez Delivery is offering a special promotion this February. Enjoy 5% OFF all international deliveries when you book your shipment. Simply use promo code FEZNG at checkout.

Why you should use Fez Delivery

Fez Delivery is dedicated to simplifying the delivery process for individuals and businesses alike. Their mission is to provide fast, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions worldwide. Here’s why you should choose them:

Direct shipping from the US, UK and China to Nigeria within 7-10 business days.

Fast, secure and affordable delivery without hidden charges.

Zero customs fees for imports.

Export services available to over 200 cities globally

Don’t let high shipping costs and unreliable delivery timelines hold you back any longer! Start shopping internationally without worries today. Use Fez Delivery for a hassle-free experience when importing from the US and UK. And don’t forget to take advantage of their February special offer, a 5% OFF international deliveries with promo code FEZNG.

Visit the Fez Delivery website: https://www.fezdelivery.co/international-delivery for more information and unlock a world of shopping possibilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng