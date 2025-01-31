Nigerian celebs have proven that they have no limitations with what they choose to wear and they can turn up in different kinds of outfit

Many people have embraced rocking traditional outfits on red carpets and they often give their fans some fashion goals

Legit.ng checks out some moments female celebs including May Edochie and Hilda Baci, among others slayed in Igbo traditional outfits

The Igbo culture has a rich heritage and it is often portrayed with its glamorous traditional outfits by its indigenes and other individuals.

Over the years, some celebrities have upped their fashion games from wearing just English outfits on occasions to slaying in dazzling cultural attires.

Legit.ng takes a stroll to the wardrobe of some celebrities to check out how they turned up in classy Igbo attires and accessories, and what their fans said about them.

1. May Edochie rocks classy Igbo outfit

Influencer May Edochie took her fashion game to another level as she celebrated her country. Her magnificent dress, matching 'gele', and purse caused her fans to hail her fashion sense.

According to the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, she said that she stood proud as a Nigerian and as a woman embracing her roots. She added that @trishocouture perfectly created her outfit that honours tradition while shining with modern elegance.

Her friends and fans were in awe of her and they hailed how elegant she looked. A fan page @maynationn_ wrote in her comments section:

"A really strong woman accepts the war she went through and is enabled by her scars. When a woman is finally over a man, no matter what you do or how you scream, she will never hear you. You are great."

2. Hilda Baci slays in Igbo outfit

Celebrity chef Hilda Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, got her fans wowed after she slayed in a classy Igbo outfit. Her cultural attire was blended with a silver 'gele' which gave her a fabulous look.

She revealed that the outfit was styled by Emmanuel Goodnews and made by fashion designer Amy Aghomi. Hilda glowed in the attire and was complimented by her fans including @officialjamesemeka who said:

"I don’t know why your mom didn’t got married to an anambra man or imo, abia state, e pain me sha. You look so gorgeous."

3. Veekee James glows in dashing Igbo attire

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has proven that aside from making gorgeous dresses for her clients, she can also make some show-stopping designs for herself.

She wore a yellow and red Igbo outfit as she hosted The Future Awards in November 2024. Her matching 'gele' and purse did justice to her outfit and she got accolades from her fans.

The 29-year-old celebrity stylist, who is an Indigene of Akwa-Ibom state, has often made the news for her gorgeous designs and how she regularly flaunts her husband Femi Atere on social media. Some fans have advised her to tone down how often she posts her husband online. However, others have encouraged her to continue.

4. Ngozi Nwosu rocks daunting Igbo look

Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu took fashion to another level as she rocked a ravishing Igbo outfit. She complemented her attire with a daunting orange 'gele' that turned heads.

She wore the outfit to celebrate her 60th birthday and it was styled and designed by fashion designer Mimi Okeren. Her fans were in awe of her look and made nice comments about her 'gele'.

