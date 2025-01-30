A bride Uchechi got the attention of netizens after she shared the gorgeous dress she ordered for her wedding

In a video, the style inspiration was displayed before what the bride's designer made was flaunted before the camera

Some netizens shared their observations about both outfits and made some bold claims about the bride and her designer

A bride Uchechi and her designer have caused a debate on social media after she shared the wedding dress she ordered and what she got.

She showed off an elegant pink outfit and matching 'gele' which was originally made by @jafclothings on Instagram.

In the video, the imitated style made by @sisitailor was flaunted after some seconds. There was no obvious difference between both outfits.

Bride flaunts dress designer replicated

The bride displayed the glamorous outfit as her groom joined her in the video. Both of them looked lovely and netizens had different comments about the price of the bride's attire, which was initially tagged N50k.

According to some netizens, it was not possible that the outfit would cost N50k, and they claimed that the designer and bride were lying. Others said they could not see any difference between the original and copied design.

The designer, however, put out a disclaimer that the outfit was not N50k.

Reactions to bride's alleged N50k dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as a bride copies a wedding dress for N50k below:

@house_of_voche commented:

"Make una use small small dey lie sha."

@kriksy_thrifts said:

"Oh I was waiting. Didn’t even realized transition has already happened."

@illustrationbytinu reacted:

"Today’s episode of what did not happen."

@futistang noted:

"Is it the beads that are 50k or the fabric? I make clothes and she’s not being real."

@supremenaturalsskincare commented:

"Make una dey lie small small na. Only the beading pass N50k."

@nenyeee__ said:

"N50k indeed. Way to fine for 50k. How much you come pay beader?"

@ryke_couture reacted:

"Be lying small small o. This dress N50k. Did she sew it at gun point?"

@momokollections noted:

"You dey whine yourself."

@isiekwemarian said:

"I am sure the cloth is not among the price."

Bride rocks 8 wedding dresses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a bride caused uproar online after she displayed her eight wedding outfits and what they were worth in a video.

From her pre-wedding dresses to what she wore for her special day up till Thanksgiving, she slayed in all her dresses.

She blended her attire with some expensive jewellery that made her the talk of many lips on social media.

