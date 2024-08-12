Some asoebi ladies showed their desire to look good as they turned up in different glamorous outfits for a wedding

They combined their apparel with jewellery and 'geles' but netizens felt they could have done better with their makeup

The ladies shared what it cost them to rock the outfits, and netizens rated their looks and stated that the prices were outrageous

Asoebi ladies are known for making events look colourful with their different beautiful designs, and they proved this when they attended a wedding recently.

Asoebi ladies look dazzling in their lovely pink outfits. Image credit: @asoebibella,live

Source: Instagram

The ladies turned up in stunning pink outfits and they shared what they spent to look exquisite for the memorable occasion.

To look glamorous, the first asoebi lady, Desewa, spent N550k on her stylish dress. Tomisan paid N150k for her attire which she combined with a blue 'gele'. Tomsehane made the outfit herself though it still cost her to put up the beautiful design.

In the video shared by @asoebibela.live on Instagram, Imoleayomi rocked a simple dress worth N132k and she combined it with a blue 'gele' and mild makeup.

Taitomcouture's dress was a display of creativity as she made the attire with rhinestones and sequins. It cost her N200k to turn up in the dazzling dress.

For Elizabeth, N175k was enough to make her lovely corset dress. Daisy's dress was worth N300k, Secrecy N135k, Pearl N150k, Lady Gelasa N223k, Oluwatobiloba N145k, and Omolola N300k.

Some netizens were unimpressed with the amount they spent on their outfits and stated that they could have spent less and still looked gorgeous.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Some Instagram users have shared their thoughts on the video. See some of the comments below:

@mayoks_pastries_and_cateringuk:

"Are we supposed to choose, cos no option here o."

@chidimma_ndu_04:

"I can’t pay more than 40k in all the styles here."

@dazzling_dynamite:

"That N550k is it inclusive of the cost of fabric and logistics to and from the tailor’s place and makeup plus accessories and hair? Cos I don’t understand."

@adejuwonomowunmi:

"That 500k lady better go and collect her balance cos what in the style is that?"

@kheji_o:

"Nothing is real on IG again fam. Y’all feel comfortable lying much, even for the bride sister, I wouldn’t spend 550k."

@awele_hob:

"You people could afford such an amount for your dresses but can't afford to book good makeup and gele artist. Una no try jare."

