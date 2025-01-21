A bride Ifunaya has complained about how a fashion designer Amy Aghomi allegedly treated her when she patronised her for her wedding

The lady showed the style she wanted and the unappealing outfit the designer made for her, after so many back-and-forth

Ifunaya complained that some top designers treat celebrities better than they treat non-celebrities and her followers supported her claim

A bride, Ifunaya, has lamented bitterly about the dress fashion designer Amy Aghomi allegedly made for her after she showed her the gorgeous style she wanted.

In a video, the lady displayed the blue attire she got and noted that the beading and finishing were out of place. Moreover, the mesh did not match her skin and it looked confusing. She said that she decided to put out the information so that other intending brides could learn from her.

Ifunaya was grateful to God that her wedding ended in praise and she thanked the designers who came through for her after Amy Aghomi allegedly disappointed her. She said she would never recommend her to anyone, not even her enemies.

Bride calls out Nigerian designer

According to Ifunaya, the way some top fashion designers treat celebrities and influencers is not the standard for them.

She said dealing with Amy was her worst experience with a designer. She described Amy Aghomi as very rude, so impatient, and cold, and she went out of her way to be difficult.

The bride (@i_nanya921 on Instagram) said that getting a delayed response from the stylist would have been the number one red flag for her. She added that there was so much to her story, including lawyers and police getting involved, and up till now, she does not have the clothes she put N600k down payment for or the George she paid N400k for.

Some of the celebs Amy has made outfits for include actress Sharon Ooja and Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Watch the video of both dresses below:

Reactions as bride calls out designer

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the bride's post about her experience trying to get the wedding dress of her dreams from a top designer.

@nkiru_valerie commented:

"This kind of exposure and transparency is very much needed for many Naija wedding vendors. That is how Emagine by Bukola and Style by Ruvero left me DRESS-LESS for my reception look."

@ezzyyyyy_said:

"I'm sorry you had this experience. I literally had the same thing happen to me with this exact vendor and i didn’t even go to Nigeria. She was the worst vendor I dealt with."

@edd.phil noted:

"I only needed to see the background of the picture and knew who it was you were speaking about. Amy made 2 outfits for me in Dec 2023 and I would never use her again. She has really terrible customer service and is rude. She is badly behaved and her reputation precedes her. Thank you for calling her out. I am glad everything went well with your wedding. Congratulations!"

@mimah_pearl stated:

"Omg she did same to a client. The dress was totally different from the sketch let's not talk about her poor service and I'll mannered nature. I need this post to go viral."

@doc_cec commented:

"Omg this is the same experience I got, smh. The absolute worst experience that I could have ever had prior to my wedding. She treats celebrities and influencers absolutely differently than she treats common customers, and the way that she speaks to the customer I would have to post recordings for you to understand. I had to spend extra money when I received the dress to have the mistakes corrected. I had to change the mesh, add extra appliqué on the back, cut the corset to my height and adjust the sleeves. I had to have my stylist spend hours in her shop, trying to get her to re-bead the front of the dress please if you are not a celebrity do not use her. You have been warned. I will post my own."

@uty_wonders said:

"Wow! Almost patronized same designer for my wedding but after waiting 2 months and never receiving a sketch that was supposed to come in 2 weeks, I lost faith and cancelled. Thanking God I did."

@cheecheoc commented:

"I love that y'all shared this o! Let us please continue to hold people accountable so they can feel the effects of poor business practices and lack of integrity."

@official_cindychidinma said:

"Wait let me tag her with my full chest @amyaghomi. Very RUDE to the core… thank God I managed to retrieve my material from her after so many fights. I called her out and people were shocked, a friend just sent me this post and I ran here to tell my experience with her. We wey no be celebrity can go to hell."

Bride shows off her wedding gown

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady was preparing for her wedding day, and she decided to order a dress which she tested to check its fitting.

The white ball gown looked glamorous on her as she showed off its back while at the vendor's place.

On her big day, she showed off another dress that looked more beautiful and classier, spurring different reactions online.

