A budding Nigerian model's dreams recently came true when she was selected to participate in the prestigious GTCO Fashion Week.

Overcome with excitement, she took to social media to share her remarkable achievement.

Nigerian model gets selected to walk the runway Photo credit: @afrocentricnaomi/TikTok.

Model gets picked by GTCO

Afrocentricnaomi, the thrilled model, posted a video on TikTok, proudly displaying her official badge and congratulating herself on her hard-earned success.

The clip captured her euphoric moment at the GTCO venue, beaming with joy and accomplishment.

Social media users were swept up in her enthusiasm, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for her perseverance.

Many praised her dedication to her craft, acknowledging the rigorous competition in the modeling industry.

This milestone marked the model's second selection for GTCO Fashion Week, a testament to her growing influence and talent.

"Got picked to walk GTCO fashion week for the second time," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail selected GTCO model

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Ameena said:

"I believe in her plus I'll screenshot and keep this comment when it's needed."

@amandabasill reacted:

"The hand movement matching the beat, at the end."

@yelling wish said:

"Is that not toria she got picked also."

@koredey said:

"OMG!! NaoH you're going places. This is just the beginning."

@Emereeee said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

@Damozzy_jewellery asked:

"Is it true that you have to have a corporate account to get in?"

@AmadiohaTK said:

"That babe for that last door last sec of the video help me tag am."

@EBUKA said:

"And I sabi this your face Naomi you went to optimist school agodo?"

@Izabella said:

"Thought they said they picked people from other countries."

@Ola added:

"Bro’s distracting us from the lip syncing."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng