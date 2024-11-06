A lady has shared an interesting video showing the moment she announced her birthday at the airport

In the video, she boldly shouted at the top of her voice and drew the attention of kind-hearted people who wished her well

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share their opinions in the comments section

A lady's loud birthday announcement at an airport captured the hearts of fellow travellers and social media users.

The intriguing video revealed the amazing feeling that comes with humanity, positivity, oneness and spreading love.

Lady announces birthday at airport Photo credit: @maposi22/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets birthday wishes at airport

Shared by @maposi22 on TikTok, the clip revealed the moment the birthday girl boldly declared her special day to the crowd at the airport.

Initially, only one compassionate stranger responded with a warm "Happy Birthday."

However, the scene quickly transformed as more people joined in, singing and clapping to celebrate the occasion.

Despite initial embarrassment, the birthday girl's courage was finally rewarded with an outpouring of sweet birthday wishes.

Travelers from diverse backgrounds united to make her feel special, creating a memorable experience for her.

"Meanwhile at the airport while our flights are delayed. Rejection therapy day one. My sister and my friend ran away from me. The first person to say happy birthday was this beautiful black woman and everybody else took over," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady gets celebrated at airport

The TikTok video sparked reactions in the comments section, with viewers sharing their opinions on the heartwarming display.

@diananasambu1 asked:

"How do you end the video and go back to normal life?"

@Twila said:

"As someone who is easily excitable, I would've cheered, ran over to high-five you and probably overwhelmed you even more."

@Kati said:

"Omshh I’m an extrovert, but my social anxiety could neverrrr."

@Dignosed Unstable said:

"Problem is some aren't so exposed to this rejection therapy they'll just see it as an attention seeking."

@Bennie La'reine said:

"Omgg I met you the other day couldn’t believe how gorgeous you was."

@Grace_of_Laylay said:

"I’m that friend that would def run away from you wen you start public announcement. I can’t."

@AUSTIN added:

"I need this confidance for really don't try to do this in Burundi Bazotangura Kura ubwishime ngaho Burundians."

@soloeyo said:

"This lady is bold o. I can never."

Watch the video below:

Lady celebrates her 20th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated her 20th birthday by buying herself new house appliances and made a video of it that went viral.

In the clip, the lady unveiled the things she bought for herself, which included an air conditioner and a big generator.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng