Despite Current Cement Prices, Nigerian Lady Starts House Foundation, Celebrates Building Project
- A Nigerian lady who celebrated after she dug her building foundation has stirred mixed reactions online
- The lady said that a family member was against her building project and said that she would never finish it
- Among those who reacted to her video were people who celebrated her relative win, saying having land alone is not easy
A young Nigerian lady shared a video as she commenced her building project regardless of current cement prices.
The lady posed for a photo as bricklayers dug trenches for the foundational work. She looked fulfilled.
Cement and building foundation
Her (@azamamaofgoodlife) viral clip showed houses around the site. A few people were present to celebrate the lady's building achievement.
A part of her video showed that cement concrete had already been poured into the dug trenches.
She called for prayers, saying a woman swore that she would never finish the building project. In her words:
"You guys should pray for me the woman that gave birth to my dad said she won't be alive to see me finish the house but I believe she won't do me anything."
Watch the clip below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
chidi ebere said:
"Calm down finish am nah."
Victor_Lotanna said:
"I never see single bricks, u don dey congratulate?"
Angel bby said:
"For what exactly cus I nor understand."
_prince755 said:
"To dig foundation no be the thing."
real.imma said:
"My love I’m rooting for you but just a kind advice don’t be too quick to post your success when it still on process more grace."
Togaj1 said:
"Build am finish first now."
Tachi Bloodline said:
"I'm proud of you e no easy as a ga to get money for land and to start something in the land.some Gals still dey depend on their boyfriend."
CHI NA EME EGO said:
"Omo na woman oo chim let your will be done congrat dear."
Another lady built house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.
The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood in front of the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is indeed the owner of the property, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.
