A Nigerian lady who celebrated after she dug her building foundation has stirred mixed reactions online

The lady said that a family member was against her building project and said that she would never finish it

Among those who reacted to her video were people who celebrated her relative win, saying having land alone is not easy

A young Nigerian lady shared a video as she commenced her building project regardless of current cement prices.

The lady posed for a photo as bricklayers dug trenches for the foundational work. She looked fulfilled.

Elders prayed for the lady at her site. Photo source: @azamamaofgoodlife

Cement and building foundation

Her (@azamamaofgoodlife) viral clip showed houses around the site. A few people were present to celebrate the lady's building achievement.

A part of her video showed that cement concrete had already been poured into the dug trenches.

She called for prayers, saying a woman swore that she would never finish the building project. In her words:

"You guys should pray for me the woman that gave birth to my dad said she won't be alive to see me finish the house but I believe she won't do me anything."

chidi ebere said:

"Calm down finish am nah."

Victor_Lotanna said:

"I never see single bricks, u don dey congratulate?"

Angel bby said:

"For what exactly cus I nor understand."

_prince755 said:

"To dig foundation no be the thing."

real.imma said:

"My love I’m rooting for you but just a kind advice don’t be too quick to post your success when it still on process more grace."

Togaj1 said:

"Build am finish first now."

Tachi Bloodline said:

"I'm proud of you e no easy as a ga to get money for land and to start something in the land.some Gals still dey depend on their boyfriend."

CHI NA EME EGO said:

"Omo na woman oo chim let your will be done congrat dear."

Another lady built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood in front of the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is indeed the owner of the property, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

