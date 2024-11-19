40 great sisterlocks styles that are trendy yet easy to pull off

Hair is a woman's crown, and choosing a suitable style is essential. One of the many trendy styles is sister locks. Although many people think sister locks are complicated, they are versatile in styling. These are great sister locks styles that are trendy and easy to pull off.

Sisterlocks are among the stylish hairstyles. They come in tiny sizes, making them easier to style. If you have sisterlocks, you can add creativity in many ways. From adding hair colour to creating complex designs, you can never run out of styles for your locs.

Great sisterlocks styles

Sisterlocks have become popular in recent years. Women have been rocking this style as a protective style as it is easy to maintain. Below are 40 sisterlocks styles you can try out for different hair types.

Sisterlock styles for medium hair

Styling medium hair can be challenging as it is neither short nor long enough. However, there are great styles if you have sisterlocks. Here are a few hairstyles for those who have medium-length sisterlocks.

1. Mowhawk

Mowhawk-styled sister locks are a stunning hairstyle that gives you an edgy look and intricate beauty. You can have a braided or shaved mohawk with your sisterlocks.

2. Front bangs

Front bangs are among the most adored styles achieved by leaving some sisterlocks at the front. The bangs cover the forehead while the rest of the hair is pulled backwards or held up.

3. Layered sisterlocks

Layered sisterlocks are created by trimming the locks to form different layers. The length of the locks moves from shorter to longer from the front going backwards.

4. Side part

The side part is another common sisterlocks hairstyle many ladies adopt. Like the name, you simply part the locks on one side and let them flow in that direction.

5. Coiled

The coiled sister locks look is achieved by dividing a section of sister locks and rolling them with rollers. Then, you set them in a hairdryer to achieve the coiled texture.

6. Platinum

Platinum hair colour is one of the trendy hair colours you can apply to your sister's locks. It makes you stand out and strengthens the hair.

7. Plaited sisterlocks

You can style your sisterlocks by plaiting them in different styles. Take a bunch of locks and plait them in a style of your liking.

Sisterlocks styles for long hair

Sisterlocks are among the great protective styles that make hair grow long. Once the locks grow, you have choices when styling them. Below are some hair ideas you can adopt.

8. Extra long

Wearing an extra-long sister lock is stylish, trendy, and versatile. You can achieve this look by having your locks grow out or adding extensions.

9. Ombre

Ombre is a unique trend that involves combining two colours. You start with one colour at the roots and change as you head to the end of the strands.

10. Curly

Curls are always trendy, and sister locks look great when curled. You can achieve this look by creating small, medium, and large curls and setting your hair with a drier for the curls to last longer.

11. Half-up half-down

Young women love the trend of holding their sister's locks halfway up and letting the other half down. This easy hairstyle requires little creativity and time.

12. High bun

A high bun is a simple style to do with your sister's locks. It looks better if you have long hair.

13. Ponytail

A ponytail style is chic and timeless. You simply hold your hair up and leave a ponytail with your sisterlocks. This style takes a few minutes to achieve.

14. Grey

Grey hair has become trendy, especially among older women. It helps keep your natural grey hair without the need to dye it.

15. Knotted

Knotted sisterlocks are among the best protective styles. They are characterised by tying a knot at the back or side of your locks. The knot makes your style look effortless and stylish.

Sisterlocks styles for wedding

Having sister locks doesn't mean you can have monotonous hairstyles on your wedding day. There are various styles you can incorporate. Below are several sister lock styles for weddings you can try.

16. Side bun

A side bun hairstyle is a great wedding idea. It is simple and elegant. To complete the look, you can pin your wedding tiara on the side bun.

17. Beehive

One of the most popular wedding styles is the behave; creating the design with sister locks is not hard. Have your stylist create a timeless and chic beehive style to stand out on your big day. You can add some accessories like wedding pins to elevate the look.

18. Side braid

This style is characterised by making a braid from one side to the next. The rest of the braids are left to go below the braid.

19. Elegant updo with side twist

An elegant updo is a trendy and creative style. A twist at the front adds creativity and makes the sister locks an excellent fit for a wedding.

20. French twist updo

A French twist updo is a great wedding hairstyle for a classy bride. Whether you want a relaxed or sleek look, this is your go-to style.

21. Elegant updo with side bangs

An elegant updo with side bangs is a classic and elegant wedding hairstyle. It suits bridal looks and offers a polished and more relaxed finish.

22. Highbun with bangs

Adding bangs elevates a high bun. This style gives a bride a touch of modernity, especially for those looking for a less formal look.

23. Low bun

This is another sleek look with minimal effort. You can add bridal accessories such as a veil, decorative pins, and a headpiece. These accessories add a personal touch and complement your wedding dress.

Sisterlocks styles for short hair

Many people get sisterlocks with the hope that their hair will grow. There are a variety of styles you can rock if your sisterlocks are short. Have a look at these looks if you have short sisterlocks.

25. Wild sisterlocks

As the name suggests, this hairstyle allows you to be wild and let your sisterlocks be. It is an effortless look that adds a touch of edge for people with short hair.

26. Bantu knots

The Bantu knot is an African style inspired by the Bantu tribes. It is characterised by making bantu knots using sections of your sisterlocks.

27. Bob style

Bob's hairstyle is an edgy and trendy hairstyle that is timeless. It is characterised by your hair not being longer than your shoulders. If you have short sisterlocks, you can style them in a bob-style

28. Sisterlocks with lines on the side

People with short hair can style sisterlocks by plaiting lines on one side and letting the rest flow backwards or sideways.

29. Side cornrows

Side cornrows are a style that allows you to braid your sisterlocks into cornrows, moving from one side of the head to the next. This is an excellent hairstyle for those looking to stand out.

30. Short sisterlocks

This is a simple style in which short hair is locked into neat sisterlocks. Short loc styles are excellent for those starting the sisterlocks journey.

31. Freestyle with beads

When you have sisterlocks, you don't have to complicate a hairstyle. You can simply let them be free as you accessorise with beads.

32. Half cornrows

Half cornrows means you braid cornrows halfway and leave the other half unbraided. This is a simple but trendy hairstyle for people with short hair.

33. Ragged sisterlocks

Ragged locks are simple to do as you let them look shaggy. The style is edgy and modern at the same time.

Sisterlocks styles for thin hair

Sisterlocks are great for thin hair as they give it time to grow without doing much. There are many styles you can wear if you have thin hair. Below are some thin hairstyles you can try.

34. Cornrows

Sisterlocks resemble hair strands, and they make great cornrows. The braided hairstyle allows hair to grow without being manipulated.

35. Twin bun

A twin bun is a great hairstyle for thin hair. Partition the sister locks into two buns on both ends and secure them with hairbands.

36. Two cornrows

This style involves making two cornrows with your sisterlocks going backwards. It is simple to do and maintain, allowing your hair to grow healthy.

37. Side swept

If you have sister locks, you can sweep them to one side of the head. This classic style requires minimal effort.

38. Doughnut

As the name suggests, this style looks like doughnuts. You simply use your sister's locks to style them into doughnut-shaped portions. You can have as many or as few as you want.

39. Spiral

Making spirals with your sisterlocks can make you stand out. The style is creative yet easy to achieve. The spirals can be made in any direction, depending on the shape of your face.

40. Coloured

Coloured hair has become trendy recently, with many young people rocking the style. Nowadays, people of all ages love to colour, and you can dye your sisterlocks a colour of your choice, like blue or red.

What is the best hair type for sisterlocks?

Sisterlocks can be done on any type of hair. However, the best type is coarse and thick, also known as nappy hair.

How much do sisterlocks cost?

Sisterlocks is one of the most expensive hairstyles. On average, starting the process can cost between $400 and $1000. You also need regular maintenance once in a while.

Are sisterlocks permanent?

Sisterlocks become permanent with time. In the beginning, the hair is not fully locked, and it can easily be undone. However, the more time passes, the more permanent they become.

Sisterlocks have attracted many women in recent years. They are also great protective styles, with numerous ways to style them. The above compilation is for you if you are looking for great sisterlocks styles.

